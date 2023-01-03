ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Joel Embiid plays big, Zion Williamson injured as Sixers down Pelicans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tGrtY_0k1Ro4hL00

Joel Embiid had 42 points and 11 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the New Orleans Pelicans 120-111 on Monday.

James Harden added 27 points and eight assists, Georges Niang scored 15 points and Tyrese Maxey had 12 points in his second game back from a fractured left foot. De’Anthony Melton chipped in with 11 for the Sixers, who have won two straight.

Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points, seven assists and six rebounds but left the game early in the second half with a strained right hamstring and was deemed out midway through the fourth.

CJ McCollum added 26 points and Jonas Valanciunas contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds. Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes also scored 10 points each for the Pelicans, who have lost two in a row.

Embiid dropped in a 3-pointer with 5:00 left in the second quarter and the Sixers went ahead 49-35.

Williamson drove to the basket and scored to close within 52-41 with 3:11 remaining.

The Sixers led 57-52 at halftime thanks in large part to 18 points from Embiid and 16 from Harden.

The Pelicans used a late 14-4 run to slice that early deficit as Williamson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second quarter.

The Sixers pulled out by 10 early in the third as Embiid’s short jumper gave them a 66-56 advantage with 8:18 left.

New Orleans quickly responded and closed within 68-66 following three consecutive baskets by Williamson.

After the Pelicans tied the game at 70, Embiid converted a three-point play with 3:39 to go.

Devonte Graham hit a pair of free throws with 9:38 left and the Pelicans equalized at 89.

Maxey knocked down a trey from the corner on the next possession for the Sixers.

Niang’s fifth 3-pointer soon gave the Sixers a 99-93 advantage.

McCollum was whistled for a foul and then a technical foul with 6:54 remaining.

Even after Williamson went out, McCollum kept the Pelicans with a trey to cut the deficit to 106-99 with 3:51 remaining.

Embiid scored quickly on Philadelphia’s next possession.

McCollum hit a deep 3-pointer with 2:06 left to pull within 110-107.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Klay's 54-point explosion causes LeBron, Twitter to go wild

For the last month, Klay Thompson has been sending a clear message to his critics: He's not done. Not even close. The five-time NBA All-Star reiterated that by dropping a season-high 54 points in the Warriors' thrilling 143-141 double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night at Chase Center.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
New York Post

Athletes call for Skip Bayless to be fired after ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

NFL players, NBA players and retired pro athletes are calling for Skip Bayless to be fired for comments he made in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.” After the Bills-Bengals game was suspended in Cincinnati, the “Undisputed” host took to Twitter to chime in on the situation. “No doubt the NFL is considering postponing the rest of this game – but how?” Bayless tweeted as medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field in Cincinnati. “This late in the season, a game of this magnitude is crucial to the regular-season outcome...
OHIO STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
70K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy