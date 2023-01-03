ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) exits game vs. 76ers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ugvA_0k1Ro3oc00

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson exited Monday’s game against the host Philadelphia 76ers midway through the fourth quarter with a right hamstring strain.

He did not return.

Prior to exiting, Williamson tallied 26 points, six rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes. He made 10 of 12 shots from the field and sunk 6 of 8 free throws.

Williamson, 22, was playing in his fourth game back after missing three games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocol and reconditioning. He also dealt with foot and hip injuries this season after missing all of last year with a broken foot.

Williamson entered Monday averaging 26 points, sevven rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals. New Orleans ended up falling to the Sixers, 120-111.

–Field Level Media

