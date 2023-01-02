Alabama State takes down Mississippi Valley in SWAC play

Alabama State gets a hard-fought victory against Mississippi Valley State University, by a score of 70-61 on Monday evening. The Hornets got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 33-25 lead. They then continued to outscore the Delta Devils 37-36 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Antonio “TJ” Madlock scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Alabama State. As a team, the Hornets shot 37% from the field, 30% from behind the arc, and 88% from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 0.97 points per possession on 51% true shooting.

Terry Collins put up 16 points to lead MVSU. The Delta Devils shot 23-of-60 from the field and 3-of-13 from behind the arc. Their shooting was part of larger offensive struggles that contributed to the loss. Mississippi Valley State University only mustered 0.87 points per possession on 45% true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on Jan. 5. Alabama State takes on Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a conference clash, while Mississippi Valley State University has a shot to rebound against a struggling Alabama A&M squad. The Hornets will look to keep their winning streak intact. On the other side, the Delta Devils will try to turn things around.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

