California State

cbs17

Satellite images show ‘bomb cyclone’ churning off California coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning Californians Wednesday of a powerful atmospheric river set to bring flooding, mud slides, wind gusts topping 50 mph and “extremely heavy snow rates” to the mountains. The atmospheric river is connected to a rapidly intensifying low pressure...
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs17

New Jersey man charged with abandoning dog at Iowa airport

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A New Jersey man accused of abandoning his dog by tying her up outside the Des Moines Airport last week is now facing charges. ‘Allie’ was discovered on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Iowa airport. Police said her owner, 24-year-old Charles Bigsen of...
DES MOINES, IA
cbs17

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
MOSCOW, ID
cbs17

Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the actions that took place on December 24th....
CHARLOTTE, NC
cbs17

Duke Energy apologizes for Christmas rolling blackouts, offers explanation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy executives apologized Tuesday for the rolling blackouts that affected approximately half a million customers on Christmas weekend. During a meeting with the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the company’s leaders said higher-than-expected demand was among the reasons that Duke Energy implemented the blackouts for the first time in the company’s history.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

