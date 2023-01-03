Read full article on original website
Satellite images show ‘bomb cyclone’ churning off California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service is warning Californians Wednesday of a powerful atmospheric river set to bring flooding, mud slides, wind gusts topping 50 mph and “extremely heavy snow rates” to the mountains. The atmospheric river is connected to a rapidly intensifying low pressure...
New Jersey man charged with abandoning dog at Iowa airport
DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A New Jersey man accused of abandoning his dog by tying her up outside the Des Moines Airport last week is now facing charges. ‘Allie’ was discovered on Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Iowa airport. Police said her owner, 24-year-old Charles Bigsen of...
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Duke Energy apologizes for widespread rolling blackouts in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Duke Energy is now apologizing for the widespread rolling blackouts they intentionally activated across the Carolinas over the busy Christmas holiday period, leaving hundreds of thousands without power. Duke Energy leaders explained that they were sorry for the actions that took place on December 24th....
Duke Energy apologizes for Christmas rolling blackouts, offers explanation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Energy executives apologized Tuesday for the rolling blackouts that affected approximately half a million customers on Christmas weekend. During a meeting with the North Carolina Utilities Commission, the company’s leaders said higher-than-expected demand was among the reasons that Duke Energy implemented the blackouts for the first time in the company’s history.
Granville County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off lottery ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man is $200,000 richer after buying a lucky scratch-off lottery ticket. The North Carolina Education Lottery on Tuesday identified Willie Baker Jr. of Creedmoor as the latest big winner of its Lincoln game. He bought his $5 ticket from a Family Fare...
