KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center in need of O- blood
(ABC 6 News) – The Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Center has an urgent and immediate need for O- donations and is asking donors to schedule an appointment. . As the holiday season wraps up, our O- blood supply has run low. With breaks from school and work, seasonal illness, bad weather, vacations and hectic holiday schedules, people have donated less frequently while our need for blood products has remained consistent.
KAAL-TV
Federal Medical Center Rochester to hold job recruitment event Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The Federal Medical Center (FMC) in Rochester will be holding a job recruitment event on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event is from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is in support of the Federal Bureau of Prison’s National Recruitment initiative. FMC Rochester is scheduled to host recruitment events on the first Saturday of each month through the end of the fiscal year 2023.
KAAL-TV
New Olmsted County Board of Commissioners talk fentanyl crisis at first meeting
(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, Olmsted County held its first board of commissioners meeting of 2023, with quite a few new faces gathered around the table. One of the main items on the agenda was the drug crisis happening in the county and across the nation, with experts agreeing that more needs to be done to prevent deadly drugs, like fentanyl, from taking any more lives.
Home At Top of Rochester Minnesota’s Pill Hill for Sale!
What we have here is a 1950 home for sale at the top of Pill Hill for $789,900...and you're just a three-minute stroll from one of Rochester Minnesota's most famous homes. Honey, I Just Found Out Plumbers Live Just Down the Street!. The home's address is 1050 Plummer Circle SW,...
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
Slick conditions are expected again Wednesday morning in and around the Rochester area. Because of that some schools have already decided to delay or cancel classes for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. The NWS says more snow is in the forecast for Wednesday and warns that travel could be difficult during...
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
KAAL-TV
Family seeks help in finding missing Rochester man
(ABC 6 News) – 43-year-old Thomas McElroy was last seen leaving St. Marys Hospital around 4:30 in the morning on December 27. From there the McElroy family doesn’t know where he went. “From what we hear from police, surveillance cameras have picked him up going north on 11th...
KAAL-TV
DWI arrest allegedly produces 106 grams of marijuana, M30 pills, cocaine
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police say a DWI arrest early Tuesday uncovered grams upon grams of controlled substances. According to Rochester police, an RPD officer conducted a traffic stop for Luke Giwa, 23, of Rochester at about 2:30 a.m. Jan. 3, after allegedly seeing him violate traffic rules, then park almost two feet away from the nearest curb.
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
KAAL-TV
Bail set at $3 million for Rochester man charged with killing woman, dumping body in ditch
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in a ditch in Olmsted County was arraigned in court Wednesday. 39-year-old Mustafa Bush is charged with three felony charges including, murder in the second degree without intent, murder in the second degree without intent while committing a felony in connection with the death of 41-year-old Kimberly Robinson of Rochester.
Rochester Police Seize 125 Suspected Fentanyl Pills, Other Drugs in DWI Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says officers seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana as the result of a DWI traffic stop early Tuesday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said an officer on patrol in the area of 3rd Ave. and 4th St. in southeast Rochester saw a...
KAAL-TV
Rasmussen retiring as mayor of Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – 12 years ago, Vern Rasmussen walked the mayor’s office for the first time. Now over a decade later he has decided it’s time for a new chapter in life. “You just have that feeling inside yourself, it’s time to move on and let someone else take those reigns and move the community forward,” said Rasmussen.
KIMT
Church donates $40,000 to Rochester women's shelter
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Women’s Shelter and Support Center has received $40,000 to buy a used van. The Community Presbyterian Church made the donation was part of a bequest to the church from Margaret Nelson, a longtime member and supporter of the church who died last year, just before her 102nd birthday. The van will be used to transport the shelter’s clients and to replace another vehicle.
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
KGLO News
Cerro Gordo County crews out trying to treat roads as best as possible
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County road maintenance crews have been out and about even during this morning’s rain and mixed precipitation. County Engineer Brandon Billings says with the combination of types of precipitation, it’s made it challenging in treating the roads. “Today they’re out there sanding at intersections, stop signs, curves to try and keep the roads from icing up. The problem is with the rain, the salt is not effective unless there’s just ice out there, but the sand does help give some grip in those areas. We’re still out there treating it, hoping that we can assist in limited accidents on the roads, but it’s only going to be moderately effective until it stops raining.”
northernnewsnow.com
NEW DETAILS: Woman found in ditch was in relationship with man accused of killing her
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mustafa Rashad Bush is being charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kim Robinson. He is being charged with second-degree murder with intent, not premeditated. The maximum sentence for this crime is 40 years. He is also facing two other counts. Those include second-degree...
