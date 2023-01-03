Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah
Ken Block, the man behind Hoonigan, DC shoes, and the legendary Gymkhana videos has died at the age of 55 after a snowmobile accident in Utah. If Colin McRae wasn’t the one to make you fall in love with rallying, it would have been Ken Block as he raced in Rally America and Global Rallycross … The post Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Freak Snowmobile Crash In Utah appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Action sports legend Ken Block, 55, dies in snowmobile accident
The pro rally driver and former action sports marketing executive died in a snowmobile accident Monday. He was 55.
game-news24.com
The driver of Rallyed’s Ken Block died in a motorcycle accident
Ken Block was dead from the road. The American died in the accident that his snowmobile accident took place on January 2, 2023 in Wasatch County, Utah. The responsible sheriffs department explained in a official statement that Block remained in control of the vehicle, which was eventually on him. This cost his life to the 55-year-old American.
Ken Block Fans React to Rally Driver's Last Post Hours Before His Death
Ken Block was promoting a new YouTube video featuring his teenage daughter just hours before he was involved in a fatal snowmobile accident.
'I lost my best friend': Ken Block's racing star daughter Lia makes emotional tribute to her dad
Lia Block, 16, wrote in an emotional tribute to her father Ken Block (pictured together) on Instagram: 'I didn't just lose my father, I lost my best friend' and 'the only person I ever looked up to'.
qcnews.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ken Block, DC Shoes cofounder and ‘Gymkhana’ star, dies in snowmobile accident, age 55
The DC Shoes cofounder pivoted to become a successful rally driver after selling his company to Quiksilver in 2004.
The Verge
We were all fans of Ken Block
Regardless of whether you know it, there’s a good chance you’re a fan of Ken Block. The diversity of the man’s accomplishments and the legacy he leaves behind are so broad that, even if you only knew him as the dude that slides cars around in those videos, I’m willing to bet he’s had a bigger influence on you than you think.
fordmuscle.com
ThorSport Racing Returns To Ford And Brings Trailblazing Driver On
The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season will be kicking off on Friday, February 17th, 2023. The NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway will be the first race of the NASCAR Truck Series and there will be some major changes on the grid. The biggest change for fans of the Blue Oval will be the partnership between ThorSport Racing and Ford Performance accompanied by the recent recipient of the 2022 Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Truck Series, Hailie Deegan.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally, Stage 5: Skyler Howes takes overall lead; Mason Klein rebounds for fourth
American riders remained a force in the 2023 Dakar Rally as Skyler Howes took the overall lead in the bikes category while Mason Klein finished fourth in Stage 5. Rebounding from a fuel pump problem that cost him a stage win Wednesday, Klein pushed to reach the podium a little over 5 minutes behind winner Adrien Van Beveren in a very physical 645-kilometer fifth stage littered with massive dunes.
Ken Block: Marketing visionary, action sports icon, motorsports star
Block had a unique ability to capture what a community loved about a sport -- and package it for the mainstream audience.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 3: Ricky Brabec withdraws after being injured in crash
Stage 3 of the 2023 Dakar Rally took an early toll on championship contenders in the premier cars and bikes categories. Ricky Brabec, the first American to win the Dakar Rally in 2020, withdrew from the event after crashing at the 274th of 447 kilometers in the special. After being attended to by the event medical team, Dakar Rally officials reported that Brabec was transported to the hospital because of neck pain.
NBC Sports
Dakar Rally 2023, Stage 4: Late failure costs Mason Klein; Skyler Howes stays on podium
It was another up-and-down day for American riders who weathered more adversity in Stage 4 of the 2023 Dakar Rally. Mason Klein was cruising toward a stage victory in the bikes category when his fuel pump intake failed 20 kilometers from the finish of the 574-kilometer loop stage around Ha’il in Saudi Arabia.
Comments / 0