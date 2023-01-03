Read full article on original website
Related
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for 2 suspects in Jiffy Mart robbery in Lebanon
LEBANON — Police are still investigating a theft that occurred in Lebanon, New Hampshire back in December. Authorities were notified of two men that stole money from a safe at the Exit 18 Jiffy Mart at around 9:30 p.m. Police say one suspect distracted the clerks while the second...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for trespass, disorderly conduct in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 23-year-old man from Orange was arrested in Bradford on Tuesday. Police say they were notified that a man was told to leave the Valley Vista and refused to do so. According to the report, he was being violent at the time. Police identified the man as...
WCAX
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police trooper has been suspended with pay while detectives conduct a criminal investigation into missing property, including a $14,000 Rolex watch, from the temporary evidence storage room at the Williston barracks. Detectives are investigating possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and...
Homicides, gunfire echo as Burlington looks to 2023
Burlington had 5 homicides and 26 gunfire incidents in 2022. Car theft also spiked.
State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting
A man was treated for “non-life-threatening” gunshot wounds, but police say the victim remains mum on details. Read the story on VTDigger here: State police investigate Northeast Kingdom shooting.
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating sugarhouse fire in East Irasburg
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Investigators from the Vermont State Police are looking to determine what caused a sugarhouse in East Irasburg to catch fire on Tuesday evening. Members of the Irasburg Fire Department said they received a call about the fire at 5:27 p.m. at a location off of Vermont Route 58. When crews arrived on the scene, the sugarhouse was completely engulfed in flames.
mynbc5.com
Bradford Police arrest man with knife who attempted to break into rehab center
BRADFORD, Vt. — Bradford Police arrested a man armed with a knife who attempted to break into a rehab facility on Tuesday morning. Investigators said they found 63-year-old Paul Sileski in a vehicle parked on the lawn of the Valley Vista Rehab Center at 8 a.m. After taking Sileski...
WCAX
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in the Northeast Kingdom. It happened Tuesday at about 2 a.m. in Newport. Vermont State Police say Eddie De Los Torres, 37, who is homeless, went to the hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds. They say his injuries were not life-threatening.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Dec. 23-29
Officer McQueen responded to the area of W Milton Road for a fallen tree in the road blocking both lanes of travel. Officer McQueen was able to remove the tree from the roadway and traffic resumed normally. Route 7 S / Boysenberry Dr-3:09 p.m. Officer Schiavo responded to the area...
newportdispatch.com
Dog stolen in Tunbridge
TUNBRIDGE — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a dog that was stolen in Tunbridge. The theft took place on New Brighton Hill Road. Police say Brent Morrill reported that his dog Tundra was stolen from inside his home. Tundra is a 2-year-old Siberian Husky. Morrill...
WMUR.com
Suspect in multi-town chase drove head-on toward troopers, state police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — State police said an Enfield man accused of leading them on a chase Tuesday morning was driving an unregistered vehicle and has a record that includes driving while intoxicated. They said Ryan Sharkey, 40, sped away from a trooper who tried to stop him around 1...
Barton Chronicle
Man denies choking woman who told him not to throw toys
NEWPORT — Judge Howard VanBenthuysen ordered Kenneth R. Handy held without bail after Mr. Handy pled innocent to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and criminal threatening. On December 19, Mr. Handy appeared remotely to enter his plea in the Criminal...
newportdispatch.com
Man shot in Newport
NEWPORT — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Newport early this morning. The incident took place at around 2:00 a.m. Police were notified after the victim arrived at North Country Hospital in Newport with gunshot wounds to his extremities. The victim was identified as Eddie De Los...
NECN
NH Driver Charged With DWI, Reckless Conduct After Leading Police on 6-Town Chase
A New Hampshire man is facing drunken driving, reckless conduct and several other charges after leading police on a chase through multiple towns early Tuesday morning. Ryan Sharkey, 40, of Enfield, is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated second offense, operating after suspension, misuse of plates and driving an unregistered motor vehicle, state police said. He also had an active probation and parole warrant and a bench warrant for his arrest.
Rutland police respond to rollover car accident
Vermont State Police from the Rutland barracks responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington and Pittsfield town line. The driver of the vehicle, Barbara Cobb, 75, of West Rutland, Vermont, is in critical condition.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police end of year report shows officer count down, crime increase
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington Police Department has released itspreliminary year-end report for 2022, and the data shows crime has gone up in many sectors compared to the past five-year average. "We had a tough year in regard to crime, we had a tough year in regard to staffing,...
Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river
Roger Blake, 74, was a former chair of the Norwich Selectboard. Residents said he embodied New England’s small-town, help-your-neighbor values, a generous handyman who was always willing to show up with a wrench, hammer and paintbrush. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities retrieve missing Norwich man’s body from river.
mynbc5.com
Police investigate Facebook posts directed at Bethel Elementary School
BETHEL, Vt. — Vermont State Police have concluded that a series of social media posts about Bethel Elementary School were not meant as threats. Investigators said they received an anonymous report about "possible concerning Facebook posts" on Tuesday morning about the school and sent troopers to investigate. During their...
newportdispatch.com
Rutland woman in critical condition following crash in Pittsfield
PITTFIELD — A 75-year-old woman from West Rutland was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Pittsfield yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at the Killington/Pittsfield town line at around 11:10 a.m. According to the report, Barbara Cobb was traveling north before losing control of the vehicle...
Comments / 0