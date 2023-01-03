Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Number 20 going in the Spectrum rafters
Several numbers hanging in the rafters of the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum are about to get some company. Next month Utah State basketball legend Jaycee Carroll will have his number retired. No. 20 will join No. 5 (Greg Grant), No. 24 (Cornell Green) and No. 31 (Marvin Roberts). USU has also returned two other numbers in No. 6 (Bert Cook) and No. 33 (Wayne Estes).
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies face first MW road test
Just a week into Mountain West Conference play and it’s already been a little wild. Utah State had a bye last Wednesday when league action began with all five home teams winning. The Aggies joined the fun on Saturday and were the lone home team to win as four road teams picked up valuable W’s. Now it’s USU’s turn to try and pick up a victory on the road.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies came out on top in low-scoring game
Learning to win in a variety of ways is a good thing. Just ask Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom. Following Saturday’s 67-64 Mountain West Conference win over Fresno State to begin conference play, the Aggie coach talked about just that.
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: West Side, Logan, Ridgeline boys prevail
The first game of the new year was a memorable one for the Pirates, much to the delight of head coach Tyler Brown. West Side sparkled defensively and came from behind to blow out Firth by a 47-27 scoreline in a non-district boys basketball game on Wednesday night in Dayton. In the process, the Pirates exacted a measure of revenge against the Cougars, won on their home court for the first time this season and snapped a four-game losing streak.
Herald-Journal
Prep wrestling: Region 11 girls hold first duals
The first full week back from the holiday break is a busy one for the Region 11 girls and boys wrestling programs. Nearly every one of the local teams will compete in a dual and a two-day tournament this week, and the action started Tuesday for all of Region 11 girls programs. Mountain Crest traveled to Smithfield and squared off against Sky View, while Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline and Bear River. Additionally, the Logan boys and girls traveled to Syracuse and competed against the 6A Titans.
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Herald-Journal
Ward, James Spencer
J. Spencer Ward, 82, of Hyrum, died on January 4, 2023 in Logan, Utah. Funeral services will be held on on Monday, January 9th at 12 pm in the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple drive. There will be a viewing held on Sunday from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary and at the church from 10:30 - 11:30 am. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
Herald-Journal
Ranzenberger, Jay Martin
Ranzenberger Jay Martin Ranzenberger 87 Providence, Utah passed away January 3, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
Raising Cane's to open near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah—At a meeting on Dec. 15, the Logan City Planning Commission gave approval for the first Raising Cane’s to open in northern Utah’s Cache Valley. The eatery, famous for its chicken fingers and Texas toast, will be located at 1165 N. Main St. in Logan—the location of the now defunct Sizzler. The restaurant will include two drive-thru lanes as well as indoor and outdoor seating. According to the restaurant,...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Herald-Journal
Dale Bryan Cox
Dale Bryan Cox, 67, of Smithfield, Utah passed away peacefully in Peachtree City, Georgia on December 14, 2022 of pneumonia. He had been fighting cancer of the parotid gland for over two years. He was a member of the Peachtree City, Georgia Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints but had formerly been in the Smithfield 7th Ward, Smithfield, Utah where his services will be held Friday January 6 at 11:00 am. The address is 79 east 200 south, Smithfield Utah. The viewing will be held January 5 from 6-8 pm. Nelson funeral home in Smithfield.
kjzz.com
Students in Cache County School District forced to come back on holiday
MILLVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Given that the New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, January 2 was a federally observed holiday. That meant most schools remained closed for the last day of Christmas break on Monday, but one district was forced to open due to an apparent scheduling error.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: KPST takes to the air
Editorial Note: Part 304 of a series of further developments that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston Citizen, 1948; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho) Franklin County residents enjoyed the broadcasts from KVNU in Logan, KSEI out of Pocatello, and even KLO from Ogden. Some performers from Franklin...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
kjzz.com
Small earthquake shakes Cache County residents, more than 40 reports
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A small earthquake was reportedly felt by some residents in northern Utah Monday morning. Representatives of the University of Utah Seismograph Stations said that the quake hit shortly after 6:30 a.m. just seven miles north of Logan. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude...
