ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills' Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

By Field Level Media
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xV12t_0k1Rlzam00

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest.

The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field before being transported to the hospital, per the NFL statement.

According to the ESPN broadcast, medical personnel were administering CPR to Hamlin and also gave him oxygen as they loaded him into the ambulance.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in a statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing this game."

It wasn't immediately known when the game would be played. The Bengals were leading 7-3 when it was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.

The Bills didn't immediately release a statement afterward, while the Bengals released a brief statement.

"The game has been postponed. We will provide further information as details become available," the team wrote on Twitter.

An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground, not moving. He was removed from the field approximately 15 minutes after collapsing.

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati's Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain to the Bills' 48-yard line. He got up and took a step before falling backward to the ground.

Players from both teams crowded into the area near midfield as Hamlin was being worked on. Some emotional Buffalo players were crying.

Both teams went into the locker room once play was suspended.

Approximately 50 minutes after Hamlin's injury, Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were outside of their locker rooms and taking turns talking on the phone.

Shortly after that call, the Bills were seen removing their equipment from the field. The announcement of a suspended contest was made minutes later.

Hamlin's injury cast a pall inside Paycor Stadium, which was rocking with energy for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the AFC. The Bills are 12-3, the Bengals are 11-4.

Hamlin, a second-year pro, has 92 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 from Pitt.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Denver

Doctors to determin if Hamlin suffered brain damage

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamilin remains in critical condition Tuesday night after his heart stopped beating during Monday night's game against the Bengals. The 24-year-old suddently collapsed after making a routine tackle. For a few moments, Hamlin got up after the hit, but then suddenly collapsed. "Now all of a sudden you have a heart that was pumping normally as you think of a heartbeat and now that is essentially quitting."Dr. Camilla Sasson of the American Heart Association in Denver explains after Hamlin's heart stopped beating all blood flow was cut off to his organs. Time is critical."Everything you do on...
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Denver

Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

Damar Hamlin's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night. Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator." "People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said....
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse

Josh Allen posted a message to his Twitter account after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game. The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen sent a tweet late on Monday night asking for prayers for Hamlin. “Please pray for our brother,” Allen wrote in reference to Hamlin. Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January... The post Josh Allen tweets message after Damar Hamlin collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Independent

NFL player Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field and receiving CPR

Damar Hamlin, who plays safety for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, received CPR and was carted off the field in an ambulance on Monday night, after collapsing to the ground following a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.The hit came in the first quarter of the game in Cincinnati. Hamlin reportedly hit Higgins on a play, stood to his feet, then crumpled to the ground.First-responders rushed on field and administered CPR, before driving the injured safety away in an ambulance. “Have never seen what’s happening in this Bengals-Bills game,” sports journalist Jemele Hill wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Player...
CINCINNATI, OH
techaiapp.com

NFL Player May Face Neurological Risks After Cardiac Arrest

Jan. 3, 2023 — What can happen if your brain loses oxygen for an extended period?. During Monday night’s Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game, NFL fans watched nervously as Bills safety Damar Hamlin lay flat on this back surrounded by medical personnel, teammates, and coaching staff. Hamlin,...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

The CPR Is What Made Damar Hamlin’s Injury So Shocking

Dan Patrick was broadcasting when Hank Gathers died on the court and he understands exactly why the Monday Night Football game was postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was carted off in an ambulance. We’ve seen some pretty horrific injuries on the NFL gridiron over the years, none of which occasioned a postponement, yet watching them perform CPR on Hamlin made this a unique situation. Add that to the reaction from the players on the field and it was obvious this was different than any other injury we’ve ever seen.
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy