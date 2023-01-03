Read full article on original website
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Video: Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapses during game
Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin is in "critical condition," according to the NFL, after the 24-year-old safety collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
WWMT
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition following tackle on field
CINCINNATI, OH - UPDATE --- NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion, got to his feet and then fell backward a second or two later and lay motionless.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
750thegame.com
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
'It silenced an entire stadium': Bills player reacts to Damar Halmin collapse in game
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins talks to CNN's Wolf Blitzer about watching teammate Damar Hamlin collapse and be revived on the field during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bills say Hamlin is in ICU but steadily improving | Here's what we know
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was much anticipation for the Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the game was halted after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field right after completing a tackle. Here’s what we know so far. Hamlin collapses during game.
NECN
Patriots Players React After Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Receives CPR on Field
A frightening scene unfolded Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals before frantic CPR was administered to the 24-year-old on the field and he was then taken away in an ambulance to a local trauma center. The Bills said Hamlin suffered...
Bills: Safety Damar Hamlin showing 'remarkable improvement'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling "remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours," the team announced Thursday, three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field."While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Bills said in a statement. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also posted a message on his Twitter account that said Hamlin "is doing better, awake and showing signs of improvement."The developments came as the Bills were scheduled to return to practice on Thursday for the first time since Hamlin collapsed after his heart stopped while making a tackle and was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center during the first quarter of Buffalo's game against the Bengals on Monday night.The second-year player has spent the past two days sedated and listed in critical condition.The Bills' announcement comes as they prepare to play a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Damar Hamlin is awake and holding hands with family, his agent tells CNN, days after his cardiac arrest during NFL game
CNN — Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is awake in a Cincinnati hospital, his agent and a teammate said Thursday morning, eliciting immediate relief and joy from supporters across the nation three days after the 24-year-old’s in-game cardiac arrest. Hamlin, who had been sedated during his hospitalization, is...
