FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WTVM
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
WTVM
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victim in a deadly Lawyers Lane shooting has been identified, say Columbus coroner. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, on Jan. 4, 23-year-old DeAndre Meadow suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. in the 900 blocks of Lawyers Lane. Bryan confirms that...
WTVM
Trial for domestic violence assault ending in accidental shooting begins in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Day one of trial coverage in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. The defense and prosecutors delivered opening statements this morning. Both sides wanted the jurors to pay close attention to the facts and evidence shown during this trial.
CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
Columbus police investigate kidnapping on Miller Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible kidnapping. Police say the incident happened in the 3800 block of Miller Road. There is no further information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 on-air and online as we keep you updated.
WTVM
Chambers Co. murder suspect bond revoked after failing to appear for trial
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is back behind bars with a revoked bond after failing to appear in court for his trial. Court documents say Corey Davis was indicted in 2017 for the murder of Larry Summers. His original trial date was set to begin on Oct. 31,...
Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. jury selected in Anthony Gates trial
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 60 residents of Muscogee County accomplished their civic duty this morning in court for jury duty. As a result, 14 now have been selected to serve on the trial for Anthony Gates. 26-year-old Gates faces decades in prison if convicted of the charges against him.
WTVM
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
WTVM
City and county officials announce 2023 goals for Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter a new year, the city plans on reaching new goals, and at the top of the list is keeping crime low. “The conversation in 2022 changed from what it was in 2021. They were talking about murders every single day. They even named Columbus ‘Killumbus,’” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman,
CPD searching for Ulta Beauty theft suspects responsible for multiple thefts within the same week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft, which occurred at Ulta Beauty, located on Whittlesey Boulevard, and is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspects. According to CPD, the suspects are wanted for shoplifting from Ulta Beauty twice in one week, with the most recent incident occurring on […]
WALB 10
VIDEO: Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a suspect in a likely gas station armed robbery. The video shows a man pointing a gun at the gas station clerk who then hands over an undisclosed amount of money. The video date stamp showed...
Phenix City Police Department investigating New Year’s Eve Meadowlane Park shooting; one injured
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the Phenix City Police Department, a female teen was injured during a shooting in Meadowlane Park on New Year’s Eve. Authorities say an arrest has been made, and the incident is still under investigation. This is a developing story; stick with WRBL on-air and online as more details […]
Shots fired into Columbus apartments, two units struck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident into Farley Homes on New Years Eve. Police say two apartment units were struck and there are no injuries. Farley Homes is located on Shepherd Drive in South Columbus Stick with News 3 on air and online as we continue to […]
WTVM
Investigation underway after Columbus officer involved in pedestrian crash on River Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia State Patrol and the Columbus Police Department are conducting an investigation after an officer was involved in a crash. On December 31, at approximately 5:45 a.m., a Columbus officer driving a marked CPD car was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian. The incident happened northbound on Veterans Parkway near River Road.
Police searching for suspect they say kidnapped 8-month-old, stole mother’s car in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police are searching for a person wanted for kidnapping an 8-month-old child and stealing its mother’s car. LaGrange police arrived at a home on the 1400 block of Lafayette Parkway Sunday afternoon in reference to a kidnapping. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
