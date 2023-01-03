Not saying hitting a woman is ok BUT I love how all the story's leave out the fact that Dana wife hit him first . not one article I've seen not 1 says a dam thing about her hitting him. just Dana white hits wife even his wife when interviewed say it never happened before it's out of character for Dana blah blah blah but not one time did she say hey listen I smacked him first and he retaliated. all you her about nowadays is women don't need men and equality this equality that but second a woman gets hit back the world goes right back to normal for a minute and all this transgender nonsense if a guy hits a transgender man is that ok. hey trans men are real men right and trans women are real woman right god ENOUGH this world has gone nuts ok rant over .
Well went you keep asking for Equal rights this is what happens steal don't make it right but doesn't give her the right to start it
yeah everybody keeps saying he was defending himself but no! no sane woman attacks a man that size who has that amount of fighting skill...he was too comfortable returning her hit then holding her steady to deliver another blow...this was not his first time .why was she leaning over like that clasping her eyes and head before the video started
Comments / 97