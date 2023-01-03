Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR and transported to a hospital after he collapsed on the field after making a tackle during the team’s game against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” The game was temporarily suspended and both teams went to the locker room. After a delay, the game was officially suspended for the evening. It will be resumed at another yet-to-be determined time. Hamlin is in critical condition, according to the NFL. “Hamlin received immediate attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the NFL said in a statement. “He was then transported to...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO