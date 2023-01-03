ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

NFL Game Postponed After Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Collapses on Field

By Christy Piña
 2 days ago
The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals was postponed after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, was given CPR and then taken away by ambulance.

The 24-year-old safety was hospitalized in critical condition, with the NFL saying in a statement, “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

Later on Monday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Hamlin had “suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit.” The Bills post read: “His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

A rep for the family shared on Tuesday morning that Hamlin was fighting. “He’s a fighter,” said Jordon Rooney, speaking from the hospital to ABC News’ Good Morning America .

Shortly after the incident, Rooney had shared on Twitter that Hamlin’s vitals were back to normal. “They have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests,” he wrote on Monday night.

“In the moment, there needed to be some clarity,” he explained on GMA to Robin Roberts about sharing the information. “He was awake at that time and now he’s sedated. The family is in good spirits, we’re honestly just taking it minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour.”

He also shared a message of thanks from the Hamlin family, who asked fans to keep the player in their prayers as they await updates to share.

“Last night was supposed to be a great night for the NFL and a great showcase for our hometown,” said Bengals owner Mike Brown, in part, in a statement on Tuesday afternoon , noting the compassion shown by players and viewers. “Instead, the human side of our sport became paramount … and in that moment, humanity and love rose to the forefront.”

The statement continued, “As medical personnel undertook extraordinary measures, both teams demonstrated respect and compassion while fans in the stadium and people around the country bolstered the support for Damar and love for each other.”

About 25 minutes after the game kicked off, Hamlin was making a tackle when he collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest. Hamlin grabbed Higgins to drag him down. The safety then stood up for a few seconds before falling backward. Players from both teams, visibly upset and some in tears, surrounded Hamlin as he was being treated on the field.

Medical personnel worked on Hamlin for several minutes, including administering CPR, before the ambulance carted him away, said play-by-play announcer Joe Buck during the live broadcast on ESPN .

“It’s really hard to put words to it,” Buck said, as the NFL teams and the ESPN broadcast crew awaited an update.

NFL officials first announced that the game was temporarily suspended at 9:18 p.m. ET, shortly after Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were seen talking on the field to each other and the referees. Later, at 10:01 p.m. ET, the league said the game would be postponed.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL said the game would not resume play this week. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” said the league in a statement . “The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.”

Within hours of his injury, Hamlin’s foundation, Chasing M’s, raised more than $1 million in donations for his annual toy drive. The initial goal was $2,500.

The Associated Press had reported that Bills and Bengals fans gathered near the emergency room of the hospital Hamlin was taken to and held candles.

The NFL Players Association said in a statement that “everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin,” adding, “The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

Hamlin’s fellow football players also took to social media in support of the injured safety.

Jackie Strause and Abid Rahman contributed to this story.

Jan. 3, 11:30 a.m. Updated to include the game will not resume this week, per NFL statement.
9:30 a.m. Updated with Hamlin family, Bengals owner Mike Brown statements.
7 a.m. Updated with information from family spokesperson Jordon Rooney.
Jan. 2, 11:50 p.m. Updated with information tweeted by Buffalo Bills regarding Damar Hamlin’s condition.

