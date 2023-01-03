ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Hill

Damar Hamlin family spokesperson says Bills player is ‘fighting’ after suffering cardiac arrest

A spokesperson for the family of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin said Tuesday he is “fighting” after suffering cardiac arrest early in the Monday Night Football contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.  During an appearance on ABC’s “Good Morning America, family representative and close friend Jordon Rooney told “GMA” anchor Robin Roberts that Hamlin, a second-year…
Larry Brown Sports

Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest

The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KSNT News

Monday Night Football suspended after scary collapse

CINCINNATI (KSNT) – Monday Night Football with the Bills at the Bengals has been suspended. With just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin stood up after the tackle, then fell to the ground untouched. Medical personnel soon came out, […]
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Skip Bayless called ‘sick man’ after shocking tweet on Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Get your head out of your ass’

You knew there’d be one insensitive hot-take tweet, and it came from Fox Sports 1′s host Skip Bayless. As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, and Buffalo’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended, Bayless, host of “Undisputed,” tweeted apparent criticism of the NFL for suspending an important game:
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Viewers wonder if Shannon Sharpe didn’t co-host ‘Undisputed’ after Skip Bayless’ callous Damar Hamlin tweet

It doesn’t take very long to look back on Skip Bayless’ career to see that he’s made it to where he is today by saying some pretty ridiculous things. He’s taken jabs at kids, consistently called players out of their names, and made insensitive comments about players’ personal lives. That’s Skip’s bag — it’s what he’s always done.
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy