Buffalo County applies for Nebraska Crime Commission funds
KEARNEY – Buffalo County has applied for community-based grant funds through the Nebraska Crime Commission and allotted by the Nebraska Legislature. The county is pursuing $167,575 for 2023 and $10,700 as part of its interlocal agreement with Sherman County’s diversion program. The funds support truancy mediation, which, for...
Brown: Mr. City Council, tear down those license plate readers
I don’t recall agreeing to the installation of license plate readers along Kearney’s thoroughfares. No one called to asked my opinion – or permission – of keeping track of my comings and goings as I navigate life here in this pleasant town along the banks of the Platte River. One day I noticed a new item mounted to a pole on 56th Street, and other places in town, with a camera pointed to the traffic.
Water users fight to keep local control of water, prevent merger of CNPPID, Dawson PPD
HOLDREGE – A new nonprofit corporation has raised more than $225,000 in two months and has recruited more than 75 members in an attempt to prevent the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District with Dawson Public Power District. Citizens Opposed to the Merger members said in...
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for January 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (24) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Mobile home lost, cat perishes in Kearney fire
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a residential fire at Sunset View Court, south of Highway 30 on the western edge of Kearney. Smoke was coming from the roof when firefighters arrived on the scene. When crews went inside the home, they found a small burning area in the ceiling, said KVFD Chief Jeremy Feusner. They pulled down the ceiling, cooled the hot areas and cleared the scene.
Adult pickleball open gym sessions planned at Sunrise Middle School
KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department is hosting adult pickleball open gym sessions, for people of all ages. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Open gym sessions will be conducted 3-5 p.m....
Photos: Kearney vs. North Platte girls and boys basketball
The Kearney girls defeated the North Platte girls, 44-24, Wednesday night at Kearney. The Kearney boys also won their game by beating North Platte, 69-56.
Bravo: Calendar of Kearney-area events
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. today at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Free admission. Poets and storytellers will begin at 7 p.m. Musicians and comedians start at 8 p.m. Maximum of 10 minutes per act. “How Do We Know What We Know About Stars?” a planetarium show,...
Jennies score last five points to beat Lopers
WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The 11th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies had four starters score in double figures and tallied the final five points to edge the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 55-50, Monday night in Warrensburg, Missouri. The undefeated Jennies (11-0, 7-0) won their second straight thriller after defeating Fort Hays...
Ryan Held 'perfect fit' as Lopers' football coach, says UNK AD Marc Bauer
KEARNEY — Marc Bauer had to step out of the recent MIAA winter meeting to answer an urgent phone call. When he returned, his colleagues could tell by the look on his face. “He’s gone, isn’t he?” Pittsburg State’s Jim Johnson said. “He” was football...
Ryan Held officially introduced as Loper coach
KEARNEY — Speaking at his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Ryan Held took the first steps in settling in as the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s 19th head football coach. Throughout his opening statement, Held praised the community of Kearney, saying it felt like “home,” and stressed his...
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a cold day in Kearney, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kearney area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 2, 2023 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Kearney's evening forecast: A mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected later at night. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
Kearney High Hall of Fame to induct Norblade family
KEARNEY — The Paul Norblade family will be inducted into the Kearney High Athletic Hall of Fame during halftime ceremonies Thursday when Kearney High hosts Grand Island. The Norblade family had great athletic impact over its 40-year tenure at Kearney High. Patriarch Paul served as the head coach of...
