Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wchstv.com
Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County grand jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over Wednesday to a grand jury.
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
wchstv.com
Kentucky State Police: 17-year-old female, man killed in Greenup County crash
DANLEYTON, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:49 a.m. 1/4/23. Kentucky State Police said a juvenile and a man were killed in a head-on vehicle crash in Greenup County. A 17-year-old female and a man, Reece Murray, 26, both of Paris, Ky., died at the scene of the wreck that happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near Danleyton, State Police said.
wchstv.com
Man arrested after accused of passing more than $3,700 bogus check in Milton, police say
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a man accused of passing a more than $3,700 bogus check has been arrested. Trai Don Gordon, 29, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Charleston Police Department’s warrants division, according to a post on the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.
wchstv.com
Former Huntington City Council member Tom McCallister sentenced in shooting case
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former Huntington City Council member was sentenced to prison Thursday in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for malicious wounding and one year in prison for the use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The sentence on the firearm charge will be served concurrently.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Two arrested after discovered stealing tires from business
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after they were discovered stealing tires from a business, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston were charged with petty theft after an incident Dec. 30 at Glockner’s, according to a news news release from the sheriff’s office.
wchstv.com
State Police: Man who was driving school bus that crashed was under influence of drugs
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man who was driving a school bus in September 2022 when it crashed into a utility pole in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time and now faces charges. Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa...
wchstv.com
State Police: Kentucky troopers shoot male who posed 'deadly threat to law enforcement'
ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky State Police said an investigation is underway after two troopers shot a male in Elliott County who became “a deadly threat to law enforcement” after they responded to a scene. The shooting happened about 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the community of...
wchstv.com
Deputies: Woman in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:10 p.m., 1/3/22. A woman is in critical condition after Kanawha County deputies said she veered in front of a vehicle while on a bicycle early Tuesday morning. The woman, who was traveling westbound near the Chelyan Bridge, was struck by an SUV...
wchstv.com
Highway Patrol: Man dies in crash after pickup rear-ends backhoe, truck catches fire
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man was killed in Pike County, Ohio, after his pickup rear-ended a backhoe, went off the road and caught on fire. Hal Smith, 66, of Piketon was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 10:50...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Two women being sought on charges arrested after found hiding in attic
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Gallia County's sheriff said two women wanted by police were arrested Monday afternoon after deputies found them hiding in an attic. Misty Baird, 37, and Amanda Rodgers, 43, were taken into custody about 1:45 p.m. by deputies serving a search warrant at a home on State Route 554, Sheriff Matt Champlin said.
wchstv.com
Police: Putnam man faces gun, drug charges after fleeing during traffic stop
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a convicted felon faces gun and drug charges after he fled during a traffic stop. Brandon Alan McComas, 26, of Hurricane was arrested Monday on charges of speeding, driving while revoked for DUI, fleeing with reckless disregard, convicted felon with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
wchstv.com
Sheriff gives update on homeless man who has won the hearts of Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Mason County’s sheriff gave an update on a homeless man named Anthony, who is receiving Social Security benefits and opened a bank account after winning the hearts of the county’s residents. "So many people have reached out to check in on Anthony,”...
wchstv.com
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for I-64 near Nitro-St. Albans bridge
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — As road crews in Kanawha County prepare for a new traffic pattern near the Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge, a lane closure will temporarily affect traffic along Interstate 64. The left lane of Interstate 64 will be closed between mile markers 41 and 42.5 from...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County paramedics discuss the importance of AEDs
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the help of first responders and the quick use of an automated external defibrillator during the Buffalo Bills game on Monday, Damar Hamlin was fortunately able to have his heartbeat restored. West Virginia paramedics took a look at the medical device that was...
wchstv.com
Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
wchstv.com
Date set for 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The date has been set for one of the region’s most popular fall festivals. The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be Oct. 5-8 this fall, organizers announced Wednesday. The annual festival, held in Milton since 1986, was created to celebrate the autumn season...
wchstv.com
Charleston mayor announces goals in State of the City address
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Economic development and infrastructure projects were among Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's priorities for the next four years during Tuesday night's State of the City address. The mayor said the city has been aggressive in competing for federal grant funding and plans to use that money...
wchstv.com
Water service expected to be restored Monday night in Martin County, Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. (WCHS) — The company contracted to run the water system in Martin County, Kentucky said water service should be restored to most of the county by late Monday night. It comes after cold artic air caused numerous water line breaks in the county, leaving hundreds with either...
Comments / 0