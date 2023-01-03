ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County grand jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over Wednesday to a grand jury.
Former Huntington City Council member Tom McCallister sentenced in shooting case

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A former Huntington City Council member was sentenced to prison Thursday in a shooting case. Tom McCallister was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison for malicious wounding and one year in prison for the use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The sentence on the firearm charge will be served concurrently.
Sheriff's office: Two arrested after discovered stealing tires from business

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after they were discovered stealing tires from a business, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston were charged with petty theft after an incident Dec. 30 at Glockner’s, according to a news news release from the sheriff’s office.
Dispatchers: House destroyed in Boone County fire

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a house was destroyed by a fire Tuesday afternoon in Boone County. The fire was reported about 3:45 p.m. on Williams Mountain near Gordon, West Virginia, according to Boone County dispatchers. Prenter Road is currently closed as firefighters work to put out...
Police: Putnam man faces gun, drug charges after fleeing during traffic stop

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Milton police said a convicted felon faces gun and drug charges after he fled during a traffic stop. Brandon Alan McComas, 26, of Hurricane was arrested Monday on charges of speeding, driving while revoked for DUI, fleeing with reckless disregard, convicted felon with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver, according to a news release from the Milton Police Department.
Kanawha County paramedics discuss the importance of AEDs

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the help of first responders and the quick use of an automated external defibrillator during the Buffalo Bills game on Monday, Damar Hamlin was fortunately able to have his heartbeat restored. West Virginia paramedics took a look at the medical device that was...
Police: Body found along Ohio River identified as missing woman

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — A body found on the bank of the Ohio River in Ironton last week has been identified. Officials have identified the body as that of Alicia Livingston Saul, of Ironton, Ohio, according to the Ironton Police Department. Police said Saul was reported missing on Dec....
Date set for 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The date has been set for one of the region’s most popular fall festivals. The 2023 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival will be Oct. 5-8 this fall, organizers announced Wednesday. The annual festival, held in Milton since 1986, was created to celebrate the autumn season...
Charleston mayor announces goals in State of the City address

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Economic development and infrastructure projects were among Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin's priorities for the next four years during Tuesday night's State of the City address. The mayor said the city has been aggressive in competing for federal grant funding and plans to use that money...
