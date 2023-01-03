ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Ronaldo’s Saudi move tipped to increase eyes on Asian soccer

When Cristiano Ronaldo is presented by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Tuesday in Riyadh, it will kick off a new era in Asian soccer. Al-Nassr announced the signing of one of the world’s biggest sports stars on social media on Friday. Within 24 hours, the post was viewed more than 20 million times and the club gained about 2.5 million more followers.
Citrus County Chronicle

Al Nassr was dubbed the "Global" club even before Ronaldo

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s new team Al Nassr is nicknamed Al Alami, meaning "The Global Club." However, the Saudi Arabian club was hardly prepared to handle the sudden attention of the world that came its way following one of the most sensational signings in soccer history.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United would have to pay €70m for forward transfer

Manchester United could find it difficult to get a transfer done for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this January, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing. The France international has impressed in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World...
SB Nation

Former Chelsea analyst Benjamin Weber appointed sporting director at SC Paderborn

Benjamin Weber would describe himself as the “guy in the background, the person you don’t see on the television”, the fourth member of the fearsome foursome with Thomas Tuchel, Arno Michels, and Zsolt Lőw. His official title was Videoanalyst, just as it was at PSG, but he did whatever work was necessary, be that analysis, scouting, or communications.
Yardbarker

Arsenal ready to make a move for Liverpool star despite disappointing season

Arsenal are ready to make a move for Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo despite struggling to stay fit this season. Arthur signed for Liverpool late in the summer transfer window on a loan deal from Juventus. A major injury shortly after joining the club has significantly limited his game time at Liverpool and you’d imagine they won’t be looking to make the deal a permanent one.

