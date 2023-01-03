Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. She has been gone from WWE for a very long time now and fans don’t really miss her either. That being said, Nia Jax still shut down changes of a return at the Royal Rumble event this month.

