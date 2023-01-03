Read full article on original website
Dana White and wife get into physical altercation in night club on NYE | Video
UFC president Dana White and his wife, Anne White, got into a physical altercation in a Cabo San Lucas nightclub on New Year’s Eve and the incident was caught on video. While ringing in the new year, White said something to his wife and she slapped him in response. White retaliated by slapping her back, twice.
Dana White’s wife Anna issues statement following altercation from NYE
Dana White’s wife Anna has issued a statement following the altercation which occurred on New Years Eve. To say that 2023 started of with a bang for UFC President, Dana White, would be an understatement. Dana White and Anna White were caught on camera in a physical altercation which...
Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife
Dana White and his wife were involved in a physical altercation with one another at a nightclub in Mexico over the weekend, and the UFC boss says any criticism he receives over the incident is well deserved. White and his family were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas when he and his wife Anne went to... The post Dana White captured on video exchanging slaps with wife appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Josh Seiter Pens Flirty Message to Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Amid Karine Staehle Split
Messy. The Bachelorette alum Josh Seiter is shooting his shot at Sister Wives star Christine Brown amid his split from 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle. “Gorgeous,” the Bachelor Nation alum, 35, commented from his official Instagram account, under the mom of six’s December 6 post. Christine,...
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Influencer Elena Huelva, 20, dies after bidding fans heart-rending farewell
Spanish influencer Elena Huelva passed away from cancer at 20 — just days after bidding farewell to her fans in a tear-jerking Instagram video. The clip amassed over 970,000 likes as fans and admirers mourned the courageous youngster’s passing. A family member confirmed that Huelva died on Tuesday in an Instagram story posted to her page. “Since this morning, Elena dances and looks down at you from her star,” they wrote. “Thank you for everything.” The Seville social media star officially died of complications from Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that she’d battled throughout her teens after getting diagnosed in...
Top WWE Star Injured? What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
Find out what happened with Seth Rollins after WWE Raw went off the air that led fans in attendance to believe he may be injured!. Thanks to @TN_Loudmouth in attendance at tonight’s taping of WWE Raw, there could be some concern for Seth Rollins after the show went off live TV.
Eric Bischoff says TNA fired Bobby Lashley in 2010 because of Kristal Marshall: 'She got in the way of Bobby's career'
On the latest "83 Weeks' podcast, Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson talked about TNA's move to Monday night to go head to head against WWE Monday Night Raw in 2010. Bobby Lashley was one of the big names on the roster around this time but he exited the company later that year. Bischoff explained why Lashley was let go:
Eric Bischoff On Why Bobby Lashley Was Released From TNA During First Run With The Company
Bobby Lashley has achieved major success with WWE over the last few years, but he originally parted ways with the company in 2008 when he was released from his contract. Lashley went on to debut with TNA in 2009, but his run with the company didn’t last long as he was released in 2010.
Bad Bunny Angrily Tosses Fan's Phone in the Water Over 'Lack of Respect'
Bad Bunny is responding to the viral video of him chucking a fan's phone in the water and his message is clear: don't stick a freakin' phone in his face, at least not without asking first!!!. Video of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" creator being interrupted by a female fan,...
“Road Dogg” Brian James issues public apology to a former WWE star
As previously noted, Dax Harwood commented on his issues with “Road Dogg” Brian James while working for WWE. Harwood said the following about the 25th anniversary of WWE RAW during his podcast…. “I had to go in there and make sure that all of Shawn [Michaels] and his...
Josh Barnett reacts to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni: “It was obvious why: CTE”
Josh Barnett is reacting to the tragic news about former UFC fighter Phil Baroni. Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni (16-19 MMA) officially retired in August of 2021 after 19 years of active competition in mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing. Taking to ‘Twitter‘ with the news, Baroni...
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Bad Bunny Explains Why He Threw Fan’s Phone Into the Water
Fresh off of being named Spotify’s most-streamed artist for the third year in a row, Bad Bunny is now caught up in controversy after a viral video showing him throwing a fan’s phone into water surfaced. Making the rounds on social media, while in the Dominican Republic, the Puerto Rican artist is seen walking the streets surrounded by his team. For a brief moment, a fan is seen rushing beside him with phone in hand, filming herself while trying to get close to the artist to ensure that they are both in frame. Bad Bunny is then seen grabbing the phone and throwing it toward a nearby body of water.
Lee Johnson Talks About Returning to In-Ring Action, Signing With AEW in 2021
AEW star Lee Johnson recently spoke with the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Johnson opened up about signing with AEW in February of 2021:. “Man, that was wild. I was super nervous going into that match. I was teaming with...
Jamahal Hill believes Dana White’s wife needs to be held accountable for NYE altercation: “If you don’t want to get hit don’t hit nobody period”
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has chimed in on Dana White’s recent New Year’s Eve incident. Over the weekend, the UFC president was seen on video in an altercation with his wife in Cabo, Mexico. Anna, who’s been married to the promoter for decades, slapped him. In response, White slapped his wife several times, at which point the altercation was broken up by onlookers.
Former WWE Star Willing To Shut Down Exclusive Content Site To Return To The Company
Exclusive content in the professional wrestling world has been a hot topic recently as WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose due to some of the content she posted on her FanTime page. However, it seems that things are going well for Mandy Rose at the moment as FanTime recently confirmed on social media that the former NXT Women’s Champion made $1 million dollars in a month.
Will Ospreay Shares His Thoughts on Triple H and Wonders “What Doors Could Actually Be Open”
Will Ospreay commented on WWE allowing Karl Anderson to perform at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 PPV during an interview with Fightful.com. “I mean yeah, I’m shocked as well, but in the same sense now that Triple H is running the ship and It’s gotta be said, I think Triple H is a G. I honestly think he’s such a gangster. I’ve always liked him. I think he’s just a cool dude. Like I think he clearly watches what goes on outside of his bubble, which is amazing. And the fact that he’s allowed Karl to like have this like dual deal. I think is quite cool, but it does make me wonder what doors could actually be open. And I always want to know who is the best out of their crop. I always like testing myself, and I think it would be very very interesting if there was like a way of making that door open, but you never know.”
