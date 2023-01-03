ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia on list of worst states to live in

By Isaac Taylor
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though West Virginia is one of the most affordable states to live in, the Mountain State is considered one of the worst places to live in, according to a study by WalletHub .

The study says they used four criteria to make the list: affordability; economy; education and health; and quality of life.

Two West Virginia cities listed as ‘2022’s Neediest Cities’

West Virginia ranked 41 out of the 50 states overall. It is ranked number two for affordability, being beaten out by Alabama. But the Mountain State is ranked 44 for both economy and education and health. The state is ranked 45 for quality of life, being beaten out by Arkansas, Kentucky, Delaware, Mississippi and Alaska.

The worst places to live, according to the study, include:

Rank State Affordability Economy Education and Health Quality of Life
41 West Virginia 2 44 44 45
42 Kentucky 10 42 41 47
43 Alabama 1 40 48 40
44 Oklahoma 14 32 47 35
45 South Carolina 11 27 46 26
46 New Mexico 26 36 42 30
47 Arkansas 4 34 45 46
48 Louisiana 19 45 49 37
49 Alaska 42 22 30 50
50 Mississippi 7 49 50 49
Table Courtesy: WalletHub

The best places to live, according to the study, include: Massachusetts; New Jersey; New York; Idaho; Virginia; New Hampshire; Florida; Wyoming; Minnesota; and Wisconsin.

The study says that West Virginia has the highest homeownership rate, beating out Maine, Minnesota, Michigan and Delaware for the top spot. West Virginia is also one of the states with the highest poverty rate. The states with a higher percentage of population living in poverty include Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi.

Brown 1
2d ago

This article is not true. I moved here from Maryland, which is an overprice snobby person state. I enjoy it. Much better here no traffic back ups people are more friendly and the cost of living is reasonable. West Virginia is a great state.

miss lee
2d ago

Nothing wrong with West Virginia. The politicians need to grow up and get real. Get their knees off of the citizens necks. Give the citizens a hand up and bring more jobs with a living wage.

Janeek Smith
1d ago

I spent 46 years in NH.. Hated every miserable second of it. Very high property taxes, and unless you like climbing rocks or skiing there is nothing to do. I then spent 4 years in Florida.. There was a lot more to do. and the weather was nicer. but the people are just awful. very corrupt state. I'm on my third month of West Virginia. the people are amazing. there is plenty of businesses and places to eat out. and very affordable. so far of the three I am the happiest in West Virginia.

