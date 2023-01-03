Monday Night Football indefinitely postponed after player needed CPR on field

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills issued an update on the health status of Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins during the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The... The post Bills share update on Damar Hamlin following cardiac arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Hamlin collapsed suddenly during the Bills' now-postponed 'Monday Night Football' game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game
The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
How to bet Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football in Ohio
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The timing could not be more impeccable: On the very same weekend Ohio sports betting joins the ranks of the legal...
Ravens have eye on Monday Night Football after loss to Steelers
Baltimore hoping for Bengals loss vs. Bills to clear path to AFC North championship game in regular season finale
France 24
NFL player in ‘critical condition’ after suffering cardiac arrest during game
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during Monday's National Football League (NFL) game against Cincinnati. The 24-year-old briefly got to his feet after making a tackle on the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter but then fell on his back. The...
chatsports.com
Update: Bills-Bengals postponed after Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapses on field, given CPR
A truly traumatic and frightening moment has prompted the temporary suspension of the ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. During the opening quarter with the Bengals on offense, Bills starting safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. Moments after Hamlin returned to his feet, he collapsed onto his back and laid motionless on the ground. At first it was unclear why Hamlin was down during the live broadcast, but ESPN replays showed the distressing scenes.
chatsports.com
Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals
The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
