WSAZ
Man wanted, mother arrested after teen goes missing
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a man wanted on charges after a teenager went missing last month. Sheriff Gary Linville said charges have been filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court against Dustin Daugherty, but he has not yet been arrested.
wchstv.com
Case of man accused in fatal Milton shooting sent to grand jury
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of fatally shooting a family member in Milton last month has been sent to a Cabell County grand jury. Jacob Beilstein, 23, is charged with first-degree murder and wanton endangerment after a Dec. 22 shooting at a home on Woodmire Drive, according to court records. The case was bound over Wednesday to a grand jury.
wchstv.com
Sheriff's office: Two arrested after discovered stealing tires from business
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Two people were arrested after they were discovered stealing tires from a business, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston were charged with petty theft after an incident Dec. 30 at Glockner’s, according to a news news release from the sheriff’s office.
WSAZ
Case of man accused of shooting father to death headed to grand jury
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case against a man accused of fatally shooting his father last month in Milton has been forwarded to a grand jury, according to our crew from the Cabell County Courthouse. Jacob Beilstein, who’s in his early 20s, faces a first-degree murder charge in the...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police back at person of interest's home as search for missing woman continues
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police confirm officers revisited the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a woman from Vienna who hasn't been seen in a month. As of Wednesday, Chief Matthew Board would not publicly identify the person of interest in the investigation into...
wchstv.com
Pair accused of 2022 murder among three dozen grand jury indictments in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Mason County grand jury indicted three dozen people on Tuesday, among them a man and woman accused in a murder investigation and another man accused of leading police on a high speed chase that ended with a crash. Bobby L. Wolford, 32, of...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Portsmouth Woman Sentenced to Prison for Drug Trafficking around Children
PICKAWAY – A woman was finally brought to justice after being caught with drugs around children in 2020. On November 2, 2020, at around 12:57 P.M. Deputy Ed Moore, Corporal Stephen Harger, and the Harrison TWP Medics were dispatched to 16302 Florence Chapel Pike on the report of a woman passed out inside their vehicle, along with two juvenile children.
WSAZ
2 women arrested after drugs seized
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two women face charges after deputies on Monday seized suspected narcotics from a home in Cheshire Township, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said. Misty D. Baird, 37, of Gallipolis, and Amanda L. Rodgers, 43, of Bidwell, were arrested from a home in the 7100 block...
WSAZ
Man, 17-year-old killed during Industrial Parkway crash
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
Athens County crash leaves elderly man dead
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
wchstv.com
State Police: Man who was driving school bus that crashed was under influence of drugs
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police said a man who was driving a school bus in September 2022 when it crashed into a utility pole in Wayne County was under the influence of drugs at the time and now faces charges. Walter Collie, 43, of Genoa...
Sheriff releases name of West Virginia deputy who hit, killed 13-year-old, State Police investigate
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—New information has been released about an accident that killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington. West Virginia State Police are investigating an incident during which a Cabell County deputy sheriff hit and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson with a cruiser. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the deputy driving the cruiser as Jeffrey Racer. […]
lootpress.com
Traffic stop in Milton results in arrest, seizure of $1,500, drugs, and firearms
MILTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – During a Governor’s Highway Safety shift today Officer Scott Ballou with the Milton Police Department attempted to stop a car for a speed violation. The car, driven by Brandon McComas of Hurricane did not stop and got off at the mall exit, and immediately...
WSAZ
Teenager’s family speaks with WSAZ amid death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been four days since a 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car. West Virginia State Police say Laney Hudson was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. Since Hudson’s death, friends and family...
WSAZ
One injured in stabbing incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was injured Friday following a stabbing on West 27th Street, according to Huntington Police. Officers they are looking for the suspect as the victim recovers from a stab wound to the arm. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for...
sciotopost.com
Ross County Sheriff Department Investigates Overdoses in Jail
ROSS COUNTY – Muliple units were called to the RCSO Jail on 1/01/22 for overdoses behind the walls of the prison around 9:23 pm. According to the Ross County sheriffs office, they responded to an illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse, when several inmates overdosed on an illicit substance.
Pike County man killed in 2-vehicle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Pike County man was killed in a crash where his vehicle caught fire Tuesday night. Just after 10:50 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Volvo Backhoe and a Chevrolet Silverado were heading west on state Route 32. The Silverado struck the Backhoe...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Mass casualty incident inside Ross Co. jail as inmate dies and others overdose
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple inmates have reportedly overdosed in the Ross County Jail. It happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night at 28 N. Paint Street. At least five ambulances from Chillicothe, the VA, and two townships responded to the lockup. Units were requesting “as much NARCAN as possible.” Dispatchers confirmed that “at least five” inmates were overdosing, but that there might be more who took drugs. The incident was declared a “mass casualty” situation by first responders.
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in Meigs County found safe, deputies say
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — UPDATED, 5:32 a.m. 1/2/22. A teen who had been reported missing in Meigs County has been found safe. Chloe King, 17, has been located, the Meigs County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. ORIGINAL STORY. Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate...
WVNT-TV
Name of Cabell County deputy who hit and killed 13-year-old in Huntington released
UPDATE (11:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2): The name of the deputy who hit and killed a 13-year-old girl in Huntington has been released. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Jeffrey Racer was driving the cruiser that struck and killed Jacquline “Laney” Hudson on Friday, Dec. 30.
