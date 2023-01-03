The Minnesota Vikings, with the number one seed in the NFC playoffs at stake before they took the field at Lambeau Stadium on Sunday, played like they were opposing the Indianapolis Colts and helped the Green Bay Packers build a huge first-half lead. The comeback magic that has been part of their make-up throughout the 2022 season, left them in their first game of 2023 and they were beaten, no pummeled, by the Packers by a score of 41-17. No comeback; no one-score game; and they are no longer look like the team of destiny in the NFC.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO