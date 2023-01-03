Read full article on original website
Vikings 1st-Round Playoff Foe Comes into Focus
Thanks to gridiron futility and tomfoolery Sunday at the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings lost grip of the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. Unless one believes the San Francisco 49ers — a team that can still seize the No. 1 seed and has that to play for — will lose in Week 18 against the embarrassing Arizona Cardinals, the Vikings are stuck in the three-seed.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released
On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
Vikings Sign New OT after Brian O’Neill Injury
The Minnesota Vikings are down to nubbins for offensive line depth as injuries have impacted RT Brian O’Neill, C Garrett Bradbury, C Austin Schlottmann, and OT Blake Brandel in the last few weeks. Scanty offensive trenches are incredibly unfavorable for an upcoming playoff push, so Vikings general manager Kwesi...
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
NFL Makes Decision on Bills vs Bengals Make-Up Game
Damar Hamlin was critically injured during last night's Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Today the NFL shed light on its decision of whether or not that game would be made up.
Vikings May Have Blown Chance for Postseason Run
The Vikings lost to the Packers in a true beatdown. Vikings fans had to endure a hard game to watch, as Green Bay ran away with the game early and, despite two late touchdowns in garbage time, one by Kirk Cousins and one by Nick Mullens, the scoreboard showed a 41-17 for the home team.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
Bears Choose Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the Chicago Bears jostle for draft placement in Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings will live on a prayer of reclaiming the NFC’s No. 2 playoff seed. If the Vikings topple the Bears in the “noon hour” and the San Francisco 49ers lose to the Arizona Cardinals — the 49ers are favored by two touchdowns — in the 3:25 pm CST timeslot, the Vikings would indeed become the two-seed.
The Massive Vikings Debate Has Arrived
A familiar “fraud v. contender” debate has permeated Minnesota Vikings-themed circles for a couple of months, but a new discussion has arrived — and will persist until the coaching staff offers clarity. The debate is this: Should the Vikings rest starters at Chicago this weekend or play...
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Brian O’Neill Injury Doesn’t Have to Spell Absolute Doom
The Minnesota Vikings lost to the Green Bay Packers 41-17 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and the game’s outcome wasn’t even the worst part of the event. Right tackle Brian O’Neill was lost for the remainder of the regular season — and most of the postseason. He injured his calf, and that’s likely a wrap on his stellar 2022 campaign. In his stead, veteran Oli Udoh is expected to start.
Unlikely Vikings Defender Has Quietly Stolen Starting Gig
When the training camp started, the Vikings had a bunch of potential starters available on the two outside cornerback positions. The hope was that a few of those players would step up and improve the defensive backfield. Patrick Peterson was re-signed. He didn’t play at a very high level in...
Vikings vs. Bears injury report: Bradbury still out
The first injury report for the final game of the regular season is in the books and there weren’t a lot of surprises. Only four players for the Minnesota Vikings were on the injury report. Center Garrett Bradbury is still out of practice with his back injury. The target...
Vikings Fans Still Feelin’ Thielen?
For a long time, you would be hard-pressed to find a more popular player among the Minnesota Vikings faithful than Adam Thielen. The local boy who had done good. The native of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, came up the hard way. A college career at Minnesota State, playing in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, led to him unsurprisingly being undrafted in 2013.
Vikings Territory Breakdown: Vikes Lose 41-17—But it Was More Like 41-Donut
The Minnesota Vikings, with the number one seed in the NFC playoffs at stake before they took the field at Lambeau Stadium on Sunday, played like they were opposing the Indianapolis Colts and helped the Green Bay Packers build a huge first-half lead. The comeback magic that has been part of their make-up throughout the 2022 season, left them in their first game of 2023 and they were beaten, no pummeled, by the Packers by a score of 41-17. No comeback; no one-score game; and they are no longer look like the team of destiny in the NFC.
Bills Waive Former Vikings Star
The Buffalo Bills are one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl in February. While most thoughts in the building and the sports world, in general, are with safety Damar Hamlin after his cardiac arrest on Monday, the front office made a move on Wednesday and released former Vikings star cornerback Xavier Rhodes. The move was made to sign safety Jared Mayden off the Jets practice squad.
Vipers-Renegades to kick off XFL's 2023 season on Feb. 18
On the eve of players reporting to training camp, the XFL finalized its full schedule for the 2023 season.
Vikings Squander Golden Opportunity
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings had an opportunity to announce to the world that the Green Bay Packers run of success in the NFC North was over and that Minnesota now owns this division. Instead, they did the opposite, allowing Green Bay to stay alive in the playoff hunt. Yes,...
