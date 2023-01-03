Read full article on original website
mypanhandle.com
Severe storm threat this morning, clearing this afternoon
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for central counties of the Panhandle from Walton to Liberty County until 11 a.m. CST and 12 p.m. EST. Isolated spin-up tornadoes will be possible throughout the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon. Locate you safe spot (lowest, innermost level of your home/building, away from windows and doorways, putting as many walls between you and the outside as you can).
fox35orlando.com
Scattered showers to usher in cooler temperatures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Today's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs upper 70s inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Scattered showers are possible Thursday morning. BEACHES:. Partly sunny skies prevail at the...
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
mypanhandle.com
Foggy and warm, wet weather returns
Panama City Fla (WMBB) – Foggy conditions will last until the mid-morning hours at least for the area Monday. Coastal areas could have issues with the fog holding on much as Sunday did. Rain chances return on Tuesday but the latest models have trended drier for the day on Tuesday it might just be some Isolated showers and storm that sneak in late on Tuesday. Wednesday the front will be sitting on top of us and we should have plenty of lift for showers and storms to be around. While the threat of severe weather will not be high on either Tuesday or Wednesday there is enough of a risk to pay attention to the weather on both days. Right now the risk for severe storms looks to be limited at best. As we move into Thursday we will bring with it dry conditions and cooler weather. Inland areas will have the threat of frost starting Friday morning and likely holding onto that through the weekend.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
Alabama storm damage photos: Boats sink, trees slam into houses amid severe weather
Severe weather blanketed Alabama on Tuesday, reportedly causing boats to sink on Lake Jordan, a barn to be flattened in north Alabama and trees to be uprooted in the southwest part of the state. Central Alabama bore the brunt of the storm, which produced several possible tornadoes. In Slapout, in...
wogx.com
Fog bow spotted in Florida: Here is what it is
Have you ever heard of a "fog bow?" It appears conditions were right for one to appear Monday in Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said in a tweet that one of its forecasters captured the "fog bow" in Viera, Florida, which is southeast of Orlando.
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler
Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
Florida Angler Catches Two Record Fish in One Day
On Thursday, December 29, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced two new saltwater records. According to a recent press release, Matthew Marovich landed a red porgy and a blueline tilefish that both top the record books for the largest of their kind ever caught in state waters.
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
Tampa Bay community says wild hogs destroying property
Some Tampa Bay area families tell 8 On Your Side they're afraid to go into their own backyards.
islandernews.com
How gas prices have changed in Panama City in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Panama City using data from AAA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
Playground coming to Forest Park neighborhood
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Quality of Life department is refurbishing Chapman Park. Kids in the Forest Park neighborhood used the old baseball fields for decades. Workers will soon begin construction on a playground. The equipment is scheduled to arrive later this week and should be installed next week. But there could […]
955wtvy.com
A Weekend Crash in Houston County Caused by Fog
Fog and firework smoke are said to be to blame for a two-car wreck late Saturday night. Authorities say poor visibility caused the crash on Highway 52 and Hydraulic Road in Webb. Police say the highway was temporarily shut down while first responders worked the scene. No word on the extent of the injuries.
WJHG-TV
Paula Deen Family Kitchen Closing
There will be a risk of severe weather late tonight/Wednesday morning in NWFL. New hotels, restaurants, apartments and marinas -- those only scratching the surface of what the Saint Joe company was busy working on in 2022.
Donalsonville Georgia man dies in two-vehicle accident in Jackson County
A man of Georgia's Seminole County is dead while another man of Jackson County, Florida is in serious condition after a multiple vehicle incident in Jackson County Tuesday morning.
mypanhandle.com
Ski Report
Arizona Snowbowl – Wed 5:56a 3 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 45 of 48 trails, 94% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Sunrise Park – Wed 9:50a machine groomed 50 – 54 base 27 of 67 trails 40% open, 4 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
