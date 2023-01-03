Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Hit With 10 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Massive Restaurant, Arcade, Laser-Tag Venue Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Tucson opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Pac-12 play continues for No. 5 Arizona Basketball against Washington
TUCSON, AZ – Fresh off of a big win over rival ASU, No. 5 Arizona Basketball (13-1, 2-1) resumes Pac-12 play against Washington (9-6, 1-3). We are steadily cruising along in the 2022-23 college basketball season, and already No. 5 Arizona Basketball has had a tremendous start to the season.
2023 pitcher Aissa Silva graduates early, joins Arizona softball for upcoming season
At the end of last season, pitching was a concern for Arizona. The team had struggled all season in the circle before turning it around in the postseason. But the only pitcher who returned was Devyn Netz. The concern persisted when the Wildcats didn’t get any of the big names in the transfer portal, but the situation just improved with the announcement that left-hander Aissa Silva has graduated from high school early and will join the Wildcats for the upcoming season.
Saddlebrooke man attacked by bobcat, officials say
SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning Pinal County residents about a bobcat that's at large after attacking a Saddlebrooke man. The resident was attacked by the animal Wednesday morning at about 8:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of East Flower Ridge Drive. Game and Fish said the man sustained some cuts and is being treated for possible rabies.
Bowling, pool and video game-themed restaurant chain coming to Tucson
An entertainment and bowling-focused restaurant chain is expanding to Tucson in May. Main Event Entertainment, which is owned by Dave & Buster's, will open at Fashion Park Shopping Center.
Tucson, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Tucson. The Valley Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on January 03, 2023, 16:00:00. The Safford High School soccer team will have a game with Empire High School on January 03, 2023, 16:00:00.
Tucson – December 2022 – De Grazia’s Gallery In The Sun
A true Arizona legend and character was the artist Ettore ‘Ted’ DeGrazia. Born in the mining town of Morenci, Ted grew up the son of Italian immigrants. When the mine closed the family eventually moved back to Italy, where Ted spent his informative years, before returning at the age of 14 when the mines reopened.
Gov. Katie Hobbs: Southern Arizona will be focus of her administration
PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - In her first interview since her inauguration on Monday, Jan. 2, Gov. Katie Hobbs says southern Arizona will be a big focus of her administration. “I think Tucson is such an incredibly important part of our state and it often gets ignored in the politics here in Maricopa County,” she said. “We’re going to focus on how we can bring economic development opportunities to Tucson and the mayor is going to be an incredibly important part in that.”
Mountain Mike’s Pizza moves into Tucson
Mountain Mike’s Pizza recently opened its third Arizona location at 4362 N. Oracle Road, Suite 112. Known for its crispy, curled pepperonis, Mountain Mike’s is owned and operated by Pelican Food Concepts LLC, which has exclusive rights to Tucson, Mesa, and parts of Phoenix as part of a multiunit development deal with the fast-growing pizza chain.
Southern Arizona Cat Rescue sets up kitten cafe
Hunter's Kitten Lounge hopes to get cats out of shelters and into forever homes. Southern Arizona Cat Rescue (SACR) is saving lives, one paw at a time.
Saddlebrooke man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is being treated for rabies after he was injured by a bobcat at his Saddlebrooke home Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the man was attacked shortly before 8:30 a.m. at his home in the 67000 block of East Flower Ridge Drive.
New casino, tribal land improvements coming to Tucson’s west side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new casino will soon be breaking ground in Tucson. It comes after President Joe Biden signed the Old Pascua Community Land Acquisition Act into law last week. Around 30 acres were added to the Pascua Yaqui reservation land near Grant and Interstate 10....
Tucson’s Largest Artisan Show: Colors of the Stone at Casino Del Sol
Colors of the Stone, the largest artisan show in Tucson returns to Casino Del Sol, from January 28th through February 4th, along with To Bead True Blue, and Artisan Workshops. The show brings together a diverse group of artisans, gemcutters, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries, and tradespeople. With ample free parking, and free shuttle service to downtown and Gem Mall/Holidome, Casino Del Sol is the perfect first stop on your gem show route!
New Year’s “celebration” sends bullet into house
New Year’s Eve is one of those times people are driven to do dumb, irresponsible things, like ringing in the new year by cracking off some gunshots.
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular local restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. The beloved local restaurant chain FireTruck Brewing Company recently opened its newest Arizona restaurant location in Tucson.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
Governor Katie Hobbs to deliver State of the State Address in Tucson
The address is part of a luncheon hosted by Tucson Metro Chamber, and open to members of the public who have purchased tickets to the event.
Community event to remember Jan. 8 tragedy won’t be held this year
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remembrance service commemorating the tragic Tucson shooting on January 8, 2011, has been canceled this year. “The board of the memorial foundation is in the process of dissolving and that’s part of the reason we’re not organizing an event,” said former Congressman, Jan 8th shooting survivor and board member Ron Barber. “We don’t have the funds and we don’t have the staff.”
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Four Californians survive a Tesla cliff plunge
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) - Four people are alive after a Tesla plunged over a cliff on Monday. Authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff shortly before 11:00am at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County. Two adults and two children were...
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
