WESH
Police identify person of interest in Mount Dora couple’s murder at senior living community
Police in Mount Dora identified the person of interest in the killings of a local couple in their senior living community. On Wednesday night, police Chief Michael Gibson said Vickie Williams, 50, was taken into custody for questioning in the double homicide. Williams was booked in the Chatham County jail...
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora murders: Children of Florida couple slain inside their home release statement
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The children of a married couple found murdered at their Mount Dora retirement home released a statement Wednesday thanking the community for their support during "this most difficult time." "We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents," Anthony and Brittany Getman...
niceville.com
$50,000 reward offered for information about Florida murder
FLORIDA – A cash reward is being offered for information about a 2017 Florida homicide, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has announced. According to the FDLE, a reward of $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who murdered Jaworski Williams of Jasper. Anyone with information should call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office or FDLE.
Person of interest in Florida double murder detained at Chatham County Detention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A person of interest in a double murder in Lake County, Florida is being held in the Chatham County jail, after being stopped here over the weekend. A couple, both in their 80s, were found dead in their Mount Dora home on New Year’s Eve. Police today announced a person of […]
fox35orlando.com
Mount Dora police: Person of interest in 'ruthless' murder of Florida couple in custody
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A woman has been taken into custody as a person of interest in the murders of a Florida husband and wife at a senior living community over New Year's weekend, police announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said...
Woman arrested in connection to suspicious deaths of married Florida couple, police ‘confident it is random’
A woman has been arrested following the suspicious death of a married couple at a Florida senior living community.
ABC Action News
Person of interest in custody after suspicious death of couple at Lake County senior living community
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A person of interest is in custody after an elderly couple was found dead in what police described as a "random, senseless and ruthless" slaying. WFTV reported that Chief Michael Gibson said Darryl and Sharon Getman were found dead Saturday in their home in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora woman arrested in Leesburg after chase through three cities
A Mount Dora woman was pursued through three cities until she was apprehended in Leesburg. A Mount Dora police officer ran the license plate of a 2018 silver Cadillac driven by a woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Tiara M. Montgomery. The check came back that the Cadillac was stolen out of Orange County.
wtaj.com
Sheriff: Florida burglars call 911 for help moving things, ride to airport
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WTAJ) — A Florida couple was arrested after sheriffs said they called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a house they were burglarizing. The Polk County Sheriff’s office said they responded to a 911 call that was received, but nobody spoke. When they arrived, they found that nobody lived at the home.
niceville.com
Florida postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mail, says she was after weed
FLORIDA – A Florida postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing parcels of mail and reportedly told investigators she removed marijuana from the mailing facility, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville,...
North Alabama man arrested for ‘dark web fraud scheme’ in Florida
An Arab man was arrested in Florida last week in connection to what officials are calling a "dark web fraud scheme."
WESH
Married couple found dead at Lake County senior living community, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Mount Dora officials are investigating the homicide of an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife at a senior living facility. Police say around 4 p.m. Saturday, they got a 911 call from Waterman Village security about suspicious activity. When they arrived, they found the couple...
Florida Refuses to Disclose Where It’s Holding Parkland Shooter
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been in custody in the Florida Department of Corrections for the past nine weeks—but where exactly he’s being held is unknown. Florida has refused to reveal his location of the convicted murderer, who was sentenced to 34 life sentences in October after a high-profile trial. Many of the family members of the victims had hoped for a death sentence for the killer, who took the lives of 17 people in February 2018. Cruz’s hidden location may be linked to the state’s concern that other inmates could try and kill him, although the state hasn’t confirmed such a connection. “They’re going to do everything they can to keep him alive. Too many inmates have nothing to lose,” Ron McAndrew, a retired Florida prison warden, told the Orlando Sentinel.Read it at Orlando Sentinel
First Coast News
Defense attorney in St. Augustine Stand Your Ground case: We live in a gun state, and the judge simply followed the law.
ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — A fatal shooting outside a popular bar in downtown St. Augustine a year and a half ago rocked rocked the usually quiet tourist area. Then that shooting became a rare 'Stand Your Ground' case. And in an even rarer twist, the judge agreed Friday that...
islandernews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Florida using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WRAL
Suspicious deaths at senior living community
Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community. Mount Dora officials on Sunday announced a man and woman were found dead the day prior in an apartment at a senior living community.
Top Florida judge issues warning on jury duty scam
Crooks are turning to a new scam to target families in the Tampa Bay area, saying you didn't show up for jury duty and you'll be arrested, unless you pay up.
mynews13.com
Town hall set for Monday after married Mount Dora couple found dead in home
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A town hall is planned for Mount Dora at 11 a.m. Monday as the police department investigates two deaths that happened at a senior living community apartment. Police said the deaths occurred Saturday afternoon. A rarity for the City of Mount Dora. The police department...
niceville.com
Florida towing company owner sentenced for tax evasion
FLORIDA – The owner of a South Florida wrecker service has been sentenced to federal prison for tax evasion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. Craig Goldstein, 60, of Boca Raton, the former owner of a Lauderdale Lakes towing company, was...
wlrn.org
Report: Florida prisons ban more than 20,000 publications behind bars
Florida’s prison system has banned more than 20,000 publications, according to a review by the nonprofit news organization The Marshall Project. The titles that prison staff don’t want incarcerated Floridians to have range from adult coloring books to journals on prison abolition. The reasoning behind banning some of...
