ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

PA's Damar Hamlin Of Buffalo Bills Collapses, Monday Night Football Game Postponed

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011IrB_0k1RhMSx00

Defensive back Damar Hamlin, a Pittsburgh College graduate and McKees Rocks native out of Pennsylvania, suffered a terrifying injury that postponed a Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the hometown Cincinnati Bengals.

Roughly six minutes remained in the first quarter when Hamlin, 24, made an open-field tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, who'd caught a pass while headed across the middle of the field.

Higgins's helmet appeared to hit Hamlin square in the upper chest area.

Hamlin got up -- and seconds later fell onto his back without moving again.

Replays were broadcast to millions watching what had begun as the most anticipated matchup of the NFL season.

Hamlin was in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as of 10 p.m., the NFL said in a statement. No other updates would be provided the rest of the night, league officials said.

The nature of the tackle raised fears that Hamlin may have suffered commotio cordis , which is caused by a sudden blunt impact to the chest that causes cardiac arrest.

The reaction of medical personnel, players and coaches made clear that the situation was dire -- and not the typical gathering of players, coaches and others waiting for word that their comrade is OK.

Hamlin received CPR and oxygen on the field for several minutes as players from both teams formed a human wall around the scene.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs rocked back and forth, staring straight ahead, tears flowing. Other players hugged and wept openly. Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals QB Joe Burrow embraced.

Hamlin was eventually placed on a stretcher and rushed from the field to UCMC in an ambulance.

As everyone participating or watching waited, coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor and an NFL executive, Dawn Aponte, spoke on a cell phone in the tunnel with league officials. The announcement came soon after that the game was being postponed.

Diggs quickly took an Uber to see his teammate and friend, said an ESPN reporter at the hospital, the region's only Level 1 trauma center. Other visitors included Taylor, the Bengals coach, he said.

Outside the hospital, a small group of Bengals fans gathered in a prayer circle with their Buffalo counterparts.

ESPN commentator Ryan Clark, a retired player who once had emergency surgery to remove his spleen and gall bladder -- and nearly lost his life -- made a powerful speech.

“The first thing - this is about Damar Hamlin, it‘s about a young man at 24 years old who was living his dream,” Clark said on "The Scott Van Pelt Show."

“A few hours ago he was getting ready to play the biggest game of his NFL career and there was probably nowhere else in the world that he wanted to be," Clark said. "Now, he fights for his life.

“When Damar Hamlin falls to the turf and when you see the medical staff rush to the field and both teams are on the field you realize this isn’t normal. You realize this isn’t just football.

“This isn’t about a football player. This is about a human. This is about a brother. This is about a son. This is about a friend. This is about someone who is loved by so many who have to watch you go through this.

"I think the next time we get upset at our favorite fantasy player or we’re upset that the guy on our team doesn’t make the play and we’re saying he’s worthless and you get to make all this money, we should remember these men are putting their lives on the line to live their dream," Clark said, "and tonight Damar Hamlin’s dream became a nightmare for not only himself but his family and entire team.”

Hamlin worked his way up to a starting position this year in his third season with Buffalo. He played college ball at the University of Pittsburgh before becoming a Bills sixth-round pick.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed

Zac Taylor on Wednesday spoke with the media for the first time since his Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Damar Hamlin collapsed. Taylor shared what Bills head coach Sean McDermott told him after Hamlin suffered his medical emergency. The NFL resumes games even after serious... The post Zac Taylor reveals what Sean McDermott told him after Damar Hamlin collapsed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Teen Girl Dead In Baltimore's First Homicide Of 2023

A teenage girl was the victim of Baltimore's first homicide of 2023, police say.D’asia Garrison died from her injuries at a hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1, after being shot around 3:30 a.m., in the 700 block of North Glover Street, according to Baltimore police. View this post on In…
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
444K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy