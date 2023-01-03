ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Fan Favorite Relief Pitcher Makes a Big Announcement on IG

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

Dodgers right-handed reliever Brusdar Graterol and wife announce big news on social media

Many of the Boys in Blue have been busy this offseason, from vacationing with loved ones to getting engaged to long-time significant others.

Dodgers' top reliever recently announced some big news he shared on his social media.

Graterol and his wife, Allison Landa, announced their pregnancy via Instagram on New Year's Day.

We are unsure of the gender or when the baby is due, but Graterol's wife seems to be pregnant for some months now.

The 24-year-old is one of many Dodgers to announce great news this offseason.

Chris Taylor got married in Hawaii in December, Alex Vesia proposed to his long-time girlfriend, and Dustin May got married in December.

Graterol was traded from the Minnesota Twins to the Dodgers in 2020 and immediately was a key contributor to Los Angeles.

In three seasons with the Boys in Blue, Brusdar is 6-6 with a 3.64 ERA, 83 strikeouts, and 1.10 WHIP in 106.1 innings and 103 games.

Graterol suffered from injuries in 2022 with elbow and shoulder injuries that caused him to miss some time. Hopefully, he can remain healthy in this new year.

Congratulations to Brusdar and Allison on their pregnancy.

Inside The Dodgers

