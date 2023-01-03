Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Making the Case for Trading for Ha-Seong Kim from the Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in on all of the top shortstop free agents when free agency was first underway. Unfortunately, L.A. didn't land any of them due to the amount of money they required and will settle for their infielder Gavin Lux. However, the Dodgers don't have to go...
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Red Sox Reach Deal With Rafael Devers To Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with third baseman Rafael Devers to avoid arbitration.
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Dodgers News: LA Adds New Hitting Game Planner from Sox
He was recommended for the role by two Dodgers.
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers News: Could A Blockbuster Superstar Trade Help LA And Miami?
Tonight, an incredibly injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers club will most likely lose to a relatively-healthy Miami Heat squad. As has become custom here at All Lakers, we're going to take a look at a deal that could behoove both the Lakers and the Heat, two teams that should ostensibly be looking to win this season, given the ages and mileage of their best players (LeBron James is 38, Jimmy Butler is 33, while injury-prone Anthony Davis is in his 11th season).
Lakers News: Lonnie Walker’s Injury May Be Worse Than We Initially Thought
Lonnie Walker IV, your Los Angeles Lakers' third-leading scorer, has missed the past three games (tonight's ongoing bout with the Miami Heat included) due to what the team has been calling mere "left knee soreness." Now, first-year LA head coach Darvin Ham reveals that the issue may be a bit...
Yankees hire longtime Giants exec Brian Sabean
Brian Sabean is back with the New York Yankees after 30 seasons in the San Francisco Giants’ front office. The
Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal
Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox agreed on a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration on Tuesday. Devers, 26, is set to reach free agency following the 2023 season, but sources say the Red Sox are motivated to strike a deal that would keep Devers in Boston uniform for years to come.
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
Lakers Rumors: LA Keeping First-Round Picks for Potential Blockbuster Trade for Third Star
The Lakers are suddenly streaking, thanks in large part to a scorching hot LeBron James. In their last two games — both Laker wins — LeBron has averaged 45 points, 10.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, and has carried his team to two huge road wins to finish 2022 and start 2023.
