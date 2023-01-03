ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message

Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Players, Fans Support Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest During Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills Game

Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are still in shock after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After standing up, Hamlin immediately collapsed and stayed on the turf for several minutes.
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed returned to practice field Wednesday; Butker out with back spasms

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took a positive step in his recovery from a hip injury ahead of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Sneed, who didn’t practice Tuesday, was spotted at the Chiefs’ indoor field with his helmet on Wednesday. He went through stretching and conditioning during the portion of practice that was open to media.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Colts, Texans Injury Report: Starting Defender’s Season is Over

For those reading this, you're probably ready for the Indianapolis Colts' season to be over mercifully. Hang in there; just one more game remains. The team was without its top four usual cornerbacks as the week of practice began on Wednesday ahead of the team's season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Stephon Gilmore (wrist) and Brandon Facyson (concussion) sat out while Kenny Moore II (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve, joining Isaiah Rodgers (knee) who was put on the list last week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Wichita Eagle

Against Steelers, Browns Magic Number is 25

If the Cleveland Browns can find a way to put up 25 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are a virtual lock to win the game, finishing their season out on a 4-2 record under quarterback Deshaun Watson and a sweep of the Steelers which would hand them their first losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year

Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs activate receiver Mecole Hardman from NFL’s reserve/injured list: details here

After 21 days, the wait is finally over. The Chiefs on Wednesday activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured/reserve list to their 53-player roster. The move comes in advance of Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and with the postseason looming. Hardman practiced...
Wichita Eagle

Texans’ Lovie Smith On Damar Hamlin: ‘Life Is Bigger Than Football’

HOUSTON - In a somber, emotional tone, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night. The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to...
HOUSTON, TX

