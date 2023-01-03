Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
President Biden comes to CovingtonMikey ChlandaCovington, KY
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
The visits by McConnell and Biden in Kentucky provide a strategic plan for the White HouseJoseph GodwinKentucky State
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Photos from the field after collapse of Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was suspended after the injury, and was later postponed by the NFL. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
thecomeback.com
Bengals release touching Damar Hamlin message
Monday night’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills was expected to be a highly-contested matchup with massive postseason ramifications on the line. But instead, the game was marred by tragedy and concern when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and required CPR on the sideline.
News Channel 25
Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in Cincinnati hospital after Monday Night Football injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in the hospital Tuesday morning after the Bills confirmed he suffered from cardiac arrest during the NFL's Monday Night Football matchup against the Bengals. Hamlin was hit while trying to tackle Tee Higgins in the middle of the field during the first quarter of...
Bengals coach Zac Taylor visited hospital after Damar Hamlin injury
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was spotted outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after his team’s game against the Buffalo Bills was postponed. Taylor, like some Bills players and presumably others, were checking in on Damar Hamlin, who collapsed and had CPR administered on him before being transported to the hospital.
Bengals, Bills fans gathered outside hospital to support Damar Hamlin
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills joined together outside of UC Health Medical Center on Monday night after the Week 17 game’s postponement to pray for Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin. Monday’s game was cut short after Hamlin suffered a severe injury and received treatment on the...
NFL Week 18 schedule remains unchanged, Bills-Bengals game won’t resume for now
While it plays second-fiddle to the scary situation we saw Monday night in Ohio, the NFL Week 18 schedule is
Wichita Eagle
Joe Burrow On Consoling Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We Tried To Do All We Could’
CINCINNATI — Leaders on offense and defense stepped to the podium on Wednesday evening—as quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle DJ Reader discussed the Damar Hamlin medical situation. On top of his support for Hamlin and the family—Burrow described why he went up to hug Josh Allen in...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Players, Fans Support Damar Hamlin After Cardiac Arrest During Cincinnati Bengals/Buffalo Bills Game
Members of the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills are still in shock after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Jan. 2 game at Paycor Stadium. With just under six minutes left in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After standing up, Hamlin immediately collapsed and stayed on the turf for several minutes.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed returned to practice field Wednesday; Butker out with back spasms
Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed took a positive step in his recovery from a hip injury ahead of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Sneed, who didn’t practice Tuesday, was spotted at the Chiefs’ indoor field with his helmet on Wednesday. He went through stretching and conditioning during the portion of practice that was open to media.
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrest
Members of the Ohio State football program offered support through social media after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles React to Damar Hamlin Injury
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has spent the past day-and-a-half talking to his players, whether on the phone or in person, about the horrible scene that played out on Monday night involving Bills cornerback Damar Hamlin and the need to restart his heart on the playing field after he went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle.
Wichita Eagle
Colts, Texans Injury Report: Starting Defender’s Season is Over
For those reading this, you're probably ready for the Indianapolis Colts' season to be over mercifully. Hang in there; just one more game remains. The team was without its top four usual cornerbacks as the week of practice began on Wednesday ahead of the team's season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Stephon Gilmore (wrist) and Brandon Facyson (concussion) sat out while Kenny Moore II (ankle) was placed on Injured Reserve, joining Isaiah Rodgers (knee) who was put on the list last week.
Wichita Eagle
Against Steelers, Browns Magic Number is 25
If the Cleveland Browns can find a way to put up 25 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are a virtual lock to win the game, finishing their season out on a 4-2 record under quarterback Deshaun Watson and a sweep of the Steelers which would hand them their first losing record under head coach Mike Tomlin.
Wichita Eagle
Bears Shut Down Justin Fields for the Year
Quarterback Justin Fields' season has come to an end due to a hip injury suffered in Sunday's Bears loss at Detroit. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Fields had an MRI after reporting hip soreness Monday and the result was a hip strain. The injury is not considered long-term, although Fields wouldn't be able to practice this week or play the season finale against Minnesota.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs activate receiver Mecole Hardman from NFL’s reserve/injured list: details here
After 21 days, the wait is finally over. The Chiefs on Wednesday activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the injured/reserve list to their 53-player roster. The move comes in advance of Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium and with the postseason looming. Hardman practiced...
Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game unlikely to resume: Impact on NFL Playoff race
The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s Week 17 outing with aspirations of earning home-field advantage throughout the
Zac Taylor's perspective on Bills DB Damar Hamlin's collapse and how Bengals move forward
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke on Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the tragic events that took place at Paycor Stadium on Monday. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter and suffered a cardiac arrest. He was then administered CPR for nearly 10...
Wichita Eagle
Texans’ Lovie Smith On Damar Hamlin: ‘Life Is Bigger Than Football’
HOUSTON - In a somber, emotional tone, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith shared his feelings and the emotions of his players in the wake of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life-threatening cardiac arrest Monday night. The Texans returned to their routine Wednesday, doing their best to get back to...
Comments / 0