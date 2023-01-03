ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Five Promises: PM Sunak Vows to Tackle Britain's Most Serious Problems

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election. In a speech that was high on ambition but low...
BBC

Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge

Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
BBC

Stormont crisis: NI secretary invites parties to hold deadlock talks

The Northern Ireland secretary has invited Stormont's five largest parties to hold more roundtable talks next week, BBC News NI understands. Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to the leaders of the parties on Wednesday. The deadline to restore an executive is 19 January or legally he will be under a duty to...
The Independent

Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’

More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
BBC

Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound

Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
The Independent

Mick Lynch challenged over his Brexit support by James O’Brien

Rail union boss Mick Lynch was grilled over his support for Brexit and the potential for the UK’s exit from the European Union to cause the ripping up of workers’ rights. LBC host James O’Brien challenged the leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union over his decision to back a Leave vote in 2016 and the planned “bonfire” of EU laws after Brexit.“These are hard-won rights that the TUC now fears are going to be abolished by legislation being pursued by the current government as a direct consequence of the Brexit you supported,” the host said.But Mr...
Variety

Channel 4 Privatization Should Be Canceled, U.K. Culture Secretary Tells Prime Minister in Leaked Letter

The proposed privatization of U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has been scrapped, according to a letter from the country’s Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The letter, dated Jan. 3 and leaked by The News Agents podcast on Jan. 4, instead proposes a package of reforms to support Channel 4’s long-term sustainability. “Last year’s consultation on C4C’s future ownership model identified risks to the corporation’s long-term sustainability. The view of my predecessor, and the government of the time, was that selling C4C was the right solution to meet these challenges. However, after reviewing the business case, I have concluded...
BBC

Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats

NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
BBC

China Covid: WHO warns about under-representing Covid deaths

The World Health Organization has warned that China is under-representing the true impact of Covid in the country - in particular deaths. The removal of most restrictions last month has led to a surge in cases. But China has stopped publishing daily cases data, and has announced only 22 Covid...
BBC

NI Troubles: Call to shelve legacy bill rejected

A new call for the government to shelve its Troubles legacy bill has been rejected, with a minister stating he sees "no circumstances" in which it would be withdrawn. The bill, which introduces conditional amnesties, is on course to pass into law before summer. Victims' commissioner Ian Jeffers said: "We...
The Independent

Pressure mounts on Government over NHS crisis

Pressure is mounting on the Government over the “intolerable and unbearable” strain facing the NHS – with experts saying it is wrong to blame the pandemic for the current crisis.Health leaders hit back at Downing Street suggestions the pandemic is a leading cause of the current situation, saying the problems are long standing and deep rooted.On Tuesday, Downing Street said the Government has been “up front” with the public about the pressure the NHS faces this winter.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged the current pressure on the health service is an “unprecedented challenge”.He added: “I think we have been up...
US News and World Report

India's Top Court Upholds Legality of 2016 Currency Ban

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency...
BBC

Train drivers' union warns strikes could escalate

Train drivers may intensify their campaign of industrial action as they seek a breakthrough in an ongoing dispute over pay, their union leader has said. Drivers at 15 train companies are walking out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains. Mick Whelan told the BBC that Aslef...
BBC

Channel 4: Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan confirms U-turn on privatisation

The government has confirmed it will not go ahead with a controversial plan to privatise Channel 4. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had said government ownership was "holding Channel 4 back". But her successor Michelle Donelan has now said the broadcaster "should not be sold", instead proposing other reforms because...

