Read full article on original website
Related
Boris Johnson counts down the New Year in the Cotswolds after telling Brits 'things will get better'
EXCLUSIVE: Boris Johnson was spotted enthusiastically partying away and ringing in the New Year in a sleepy village of Charlbury in the Cotswolds.
US News and World Report
Five Promises: PM Sunak Vows to Tackle Britain's Most Serious Problems
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised on Wednesday to tackle Britain's most serious problems, from cutting inflation to reducing illegal migration, in a speech aimed at convincing his restive lawmakers he can lead them into the next election. In a speech that was high on ambition but low...
BBC
Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities. In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution". He pledged to devolve new...
BBC
Stormont crisis: NI secretary invites parties to hold deadlock talks
The Northern Ireland secretary has invited Stormont's five largest parties to hold more roundtable talks next week, BBC News NI understands. Chris Heaton-Harris wrote to the leaders of the parties on Wednesday. The deadline to restore an executive is 19 January or legally he will be under a duty to...
Hundreds of migrants ‘detained illegally at immigration removal centres’
More than 400 asylum seekers were illegally detained at immigration removal centres, Home Office emails have revealed.The detention of between 450 and 500 migrants held as “overflow” from the Manston processing centre in November was described at the time as “no longer legal”, according to emails obtained by the BBC.During a surge in Channel crossings in October, as many as 4,000 people were being detained at Manston, which is designed to hold just 1,600.New arrivals were expected to be taken to the centre, which is designed for holding people for short periods during security and identity checks, before being moved...
Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Traces of a suspected class A drug were found at a government grace-and-favour home after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss, the Guardian has been told. The white powder was discovered at the Chevening estate last summer in the days before Truss won the Tory leadership contest and became prime minister, according to sources.
Rishi Sunak ‘absolutely shocked’ by Michelle Mone allegations
No 10 confirms Tory party has taken no action against Mone and she lost whip by taking leave of absence
Rishi Sunak tells hospitals not to cancel operations despite pressure on NHS
PM admits waiting times are too long as he makes five promises in new year speech
BBC
Northern Ireland Protocol: Brexit's aftermath remains open wound
Brexit's aftermath remained an open wound in Northern Ireland's politics and society in 2022. Liz Truss was the third prime minister unable to heal it; Rishi Sunak will make his attempt in 2023. Ms Truss began the year as foreign secretary, inviting the EU's chief negotiator Maros Šefčovič to Chevening,...
Mick Lynch challenged over his Brexit support by James O’Brien
Rail union boss Mick Lynch was grilled over his support for Brexit and the potential for the UK’s exit from the European Union to cause the ripping up of workers’ rights. LBC host James O’Brien challenged the leader of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union over his decision to back a Leave vote in 2016 and the planned “bonfire” of EU laws after Brexit.“These are hard-won rights that the TUC now fears are going to be abolished by legislation being pursued by the current government as a direct consequence of the Brexit you supported,” the host said.But Mr...
Channel 4 Privatization Should Be Canceled, U.K. Culture Secretary Tells Prime Minister in Leaked Letter
The proposed privatization of U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 has been scrapped, according to a letter from the country’s Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The letter, dated Jan. 3 and leaked by The News Agents podcast on Jan. 4, instead proposes a package of reforms to support Channel 4’s long-term sustainability. “Last year’s consultation on C4C’s future ownership model identified risks to the corporation’s long-term sustainability. The view of my predecessor, and the government of the time, was that selling C4C was the right solution to meet these challenges. However, after reviewing the business case, I have concluded...
BBC
Sunak: I'll fix economy, cut NHS waits and stop migrant boats
NHS faces major challenge to bring down waiting lists. Despite all the attention being on the long waits for ambulances and in A&E, the prime minister preferred to make reducing the waiting list for routine hospital treatment one of his five key priorities. Currently more than 7m people are waiting...
Ukraine sees speeding up inspections as key to Black Sea grain deal
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s efforts to increase exports under the Black Sea grain deal with Russia are currently focused on securing faster inspections of ships rather than including more ports in the initiative, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.
BBC
China Covid: WHO warns about under-representing Covid deaths
The World Health Organization has warned that China is under-representing the true impact of Covid in the country - in particular deaths. The removal of most restrictions last month has led to a surge in cases. But China has stopped publishing daily cases data, and has announced only 22 Covid...
BBC
NI Troubles: Call to shelve legacy bill rejected
A new call for the government to shelve its Troubles legacy bill has been rejected, with a minister stating he sees "no circumstances" in which it would be withdrawn. The bill, which introduces conditional amnesties, is on course to pass into law before summer. Victims' commissioner Ian Jeffers said: "We...
Pressure mounts on Government over NHS crisis
Pressure is mounting on the Government over the “intolerable and unbearable” strain facing the NHS – with experts saying it is wrong to blame the pandemic for the current crisis.Health leaders hit back at Downing Street suggestions the pandemic is a leading cause of the current situation, saying the problems are long standing and deep rooted.On Tuesday, Downing Street said the Government has been “up front” with the public about the pressure the NHS faces this winter.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged the current pressure on the health service is an “unprecedented challenge”.He added: “I think we have been up...
US News and World Report
India's Top Court Upholds Legality of 2016 Currency Ban
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency...
FTSE 100 bosses paid more in three days than average UK worker for whole year
CEOs pass milestone nine hours earlier than last year, with pay up 39% on January 2022
BBC
Train drivers' union warns strikes could escalate
Train drivers may intensify their campaign of industrial action as they seek a breakthrough in an ongoing dispute over pay, their union leader has said. Drivers at 15 train companies are walking out on Thursday, leaving some operators unable to run any trains. Mick Whelan told the BBC that Aslef...
BBC
Channel 4: Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan confirms U-turn on privatisation
The government has confirmed it will not go ahead with a controversial plan to privatise Channel 4. Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had said government ownership was "holding Channel 4 back". But her successor Michelle Donelan has now said the broadcaster "should not be sold", instead proposing other reforms because...
Comments / 0