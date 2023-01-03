Read full article on original website
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Savings Account Interest?
Many savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts have enjoyed sizable interest rate bumps in 2022 as the Federal Reserve edges the target federal funds range higher. Around this time last year, the best high-yield savings accounts earned an average of about 0.5% to 1%. As 2022 comes...
Bakersfield Channel
Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close
(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
SignalsAZ
One Way to Get a Higher Social Security Payout: Use Your Savings
When Robert Allan meets with clients of his investment management firm to plan their retirement, he begins with their goals and works backward. “The idea is that we want this much income per month and how are we going to get there,” says Allan, managing director of Welon Partners in Montgomery, Alabama. One relatively novel approach he advises: drawing from a 401(k) while delaying claiming Social Security, as the monthly benefit increases the longer people put off taking it.
CNBC
Building emergency savings is a top financial resolution for 2023, survey finds. Here’s how to get started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
Will I have to pay taxes on my Social Security?
Every week, Allworth Financial’s Amy Wagner and Steve Sprovach answer your questions. If you, a friend, or someone in your family has a money issue or problem, feel free to send those questions toyourmoney@enquirer.com. B.V. in Milford: I saw that I’ll get more in my Social Security check next...
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Don’t File Your Taxes Early Says IRS, Wait for Form 1099-K
Once you've received your W-2 from your primary job, you might be tempted to file your taxes as soon as the filing window opens to get your refund sooner. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of...
CNET
New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA
Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
CNBC
Average Social Security retirement benefit fell short by 46% in 2022. Here are the costs that went up the most
High inflation outpaced a record Social Security cost-of-living adjustment this year. Here's the prices that rose the fastest for households ages 65 and up. Amid record high inflation, stretching Social Security benefit checks became more difficult in 2022. Even as a 5.9% cost-of-living adjustment went into effect in January, the...
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
The post Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
How Your Year-End Bonus Will Be Taxed for 2022
Tax withholding rules mean that a portion of your announced bonus pay won’t make it into your bank account.
Major 401(K) retirement plan changes will see government give workers $1,000 and more
Currently, the most well-known change to the 401(k) retirement plan is the rise in contribution limits. In 2023, the IRS will raise the contribution maximum by $2,000, reaching $22,500. In 2023, employees who save for retirement via 401(k), 403(b), the majority of 457 plans, and the Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $22,500 to these plans.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Should you consider investing your money in a Roth IRA? Here are the benefits
There have been great swings in the stock market over the past year and the Dow is down about 5% since the beginning of the year. Inflation and rising interest rates are pushing down 401(k) and other investment accounts. So, how do you help yourself in this environment?. Business Editor...
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
How "Stealth Tax Hikes" Can Cost You Money Each Year
A 2018 change in the way tax items are adjusted for inflation leads to less tax decreases over time. And some tax items aren't adjusted for inflation at all.
Catch-Up Contributions to Retirement Accounts Boosted By SECURE Act 2.0
Americans approaching retirement age can now squirrel away more money in IRAs, 401(k)s, and other retirement accounts.
Common Retirement Questions: What Should I Do To Make Sure I Don't Run Out of Money In Retirement?
Retirement Daily’s Robert Powell sits down with Dana Anspach from Sensible Money to tackle the 10 most common questions in retirement. In today’s episode, Anspach discusses the final most common retirement question: What formula or retirement strategy should I use to make sure that I don't run out of money during retirement?
