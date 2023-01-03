ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury

Note: This is about an ongoing situation. Further posts and updates will be made as more information becomes available. An awful incident between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals game on Monday Night Football has caused the game to be suspended in the first quarter following a truly terrifying injury to Bills safety Damar Read more... The post Bills-Bengals game halted after Damar Hamlin’s terrifying injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses

The Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game has been delayed after Bills CB Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and received CPR. The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the The post Monday Night Football game suspended after player collapses appeared first on KESQ.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Monday Night Football Decision

Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills turned into a horrific moment for the NFL and sporting world as a whole. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. After being resuscitated on the field, Hamlin was transported to a nearby hospital where he was intubated.
Damar Hamlin and the Most Terrifying Night of Football

Editor’s note: As of Tuesday afternoon, Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Since publication of this column, the NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s head coaches and team executives that the NFL has not yet decided whether the game will be resumed at a later date. At this point, no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.
