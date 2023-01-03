Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Have to Pay Taxes on Your Savings Account Interest?
Many savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts have enjoyed sizable interest rate bumps in 2022 as the Federal Reserve edges the target federal funds range higher. Around this time last year, the best high-yield savings accounts earned an average of about 0.5% to 1%. As 2022 comes...
Bakersfield Channel
Tips for last-minute tax savings as 2022 comes to a close
(KERO) — As 2022 draws to a close, it's a good time to take a look at some of the last-minute ways to reduce what you'll owe Uncle Sam come April. Boosting your retirement savings could offer some big tax benefits. Contributions to your 401k come out of your paycheck before income taxes are deducted, lowering your tax bill for the year. If you're over the age of 50, know that you can make a catch-up contribution of $6,500 for the year 2022.
CNBC
Building emergency savings is a top financial resolution for 2023, survey finds. Here’s how to get started
Increasing emergency savings is a top financial goal for many Americans heading into 2023, a new survey finds. Here's how to increase the cash you have set aside. When it comes to financial resolutions for 2023, there's one goal at the top of many people's lists: building an emergency fund.
moneytalksnews.com
7 Overlooked Ways to Cut Expenses in 2023
If inflation ravaged your budget in 2022, you’re probably looking for ways to cut costs in 2023. Some expenses are relatively easy to trim, and we highlighted many of them in “15 Painless Ways You Can Cut Costs in 2022.” But there are also some less obvious ways to keep a lid on expenses in the new year.
The 3 worst pieces of advice I received about recession-proofing my finances
I asked for advice on recession-proofing my finances for 2023, but I'm not going to buy a house, stop saving for retirement, or open new credit cards.
McDonald's worker revealed manager gave $50 per hour to make them work during staff shortage
According to Business Insider, despite the recession, employees probably won’t lose their jobs because of staff shortages. Supporting this, 10 million new job openings were recorded in October 2022 alone. And the online media company thinks the labor shortage will worsen due to lower immigration and an aging population.
CNBC
'Early filers' should wait to submit their tax return in 2023, the IRS warns. Here's why
The IRS has a warning for early filers: You’ll need to wait for "key documents" before submitting your tax return. Taxpayers need to watch for Form 1099-K, which reports income for third-party payment networks such as Venmo or PayPal. Experts suggest waiting to file until "the end of February...
IRS warns of 50% penalty for failing to make retirement withdrawals
(The Center Square) – Throughout the decades, millions of Americans had small amounts from their paychecks withdrawn – before taxes were deducted – and invested the money in retirement plans. As those taxpayers retire or plan for retirement, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding them about required...
Don’t File Your Taxes Early Says IRS, Wait for Form 1099-K
Once you've received your W-2 from your primary job, you might be tempted to file your taxes as soon as the filing window opens to get your refund sooner. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of...
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
The post Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
4 ways I wasted money last year that I'm fixing for 2023
After taking inventory of my finances, I noticed I was overspending regularly. When I added it up, I realized it was a waste of money.
CNET
New Retirement Savings Rule Changes: Here's What's Coming for Your 401(k) and IRA
Congress stands poised to make major changes to the rules for retirement accounts like 401(k) plans, IRAs and Roth IRAs before the end of the year. On Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Senate released its $1.7 trillion federal spending bill for 2023. The proposed legislation includes many of the retirement rule changes contained in earlier versions and follow-ups to the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act.
Retirement Saver's Tax Credit Converted to "Saver's Match"
Congress just passed legislation that turns the Saver's Credit into a government match to your retirement plan contributions.
KTEN.com
What Is a Roth Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)?
Government employees enjoy a multitude of benefits, such as special discounts and generous sick leave. These benefits also extend to retirement. Specifically, the Roth Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) offers a tax-advantaged retirement account with matching contributions. Employees of all income levels can participate in Roth TSPs. Below are the details of how they work and whether you should contribute to one. If you’re interested in investing, you can work with a financial advisor to give you the right insight and help you manage your wealth-building roadmap.
ConsumerAffairs
IRS announces standard mileage deductions for 2023 tax season
While many Americans are preparing to file their 2022 taxes, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is announcing new updates for 2023 taxes. The agency has released the standard mileage rates that will be eligible for tax deductions for cars, vans, panel trucks, or pickup trucks for charities, moving, business, or medical purposes. These updates will hold up for: diesel-powered cars, gas-powered cars, hybrid vehicles, and electric vehicles.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
7 Tips to Save Money with Low Income
People with low incomes often struggle to save money due to their limited resources. This is because they find it difficult to make ends meet, and the idea of saving can seem impossible. Nonetheless, no matter how small the salary may be, saving is an essential part of life. But if you are on a low income, there are still ways to maintain financial discipline and save money. Here are seven tips to save money:
wealthinsidermag.com
The Moneyist: ‘I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle’: Should I use my bonus to pay off my mortgage, put it in a savings account or Vanguard?
Over the last couple years I dug myself out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle, and I am making good money. I never learned about stocks, investing, etc. I do not have a 401(k) at work. My lawyer uncle advised me to open a self managed Vanguard account with four different levels of stocks. I use and pay my credit cards off every month, and my vehicle is paid off.
CoinTelegraph
Tax attorney breaks down the MicroStrategy Bitcoin sale
Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy made headlines ahead of New Year’s Eve as the sale of a portion of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings drew the attention of industry experts and critics. A regulatory filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Dec. 28 detailed the first time...
CNET
Do Your Taxes Properly This Year and Save Up to $44 on TurboTax Software
It's the beginning of the year and that means it's time to get your financial statements and business plans in order so that you have a steady track for the remainder of the year. For those who run small businesses or file their own taxes, you could be thinking about getting your paperwork together.
dallasexpress.com
401(k) Hardship Withdrawal Rules Relax
Americans will soon be able to tap their retirement accounts for emergency expenses. Under the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill President Joe Biden signed on December 29, rules related to hardship distributions from 401(k) plans will change. Hardship withdrawals allow workers to access their 401(k) savings before retirement if they face...
Comments / 0