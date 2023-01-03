ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
CBS News

Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition, collapses during game: CBS News Flash Jan. 3, 2023

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the Monday Night Football game in Cincinnati against the Bengals and was in critical condition. The game was postponed. Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in federal court in Manhattan today to enter a plea. And a public funeral procession for soccer great Pele is being held today in Brazil before he’s buried after a private funeral.
Cleveland.com

How to bet Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football in Ohio

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The timing could not be more impeccable: On the very same weekend Ohio sports betting joins the ranks of the legal...
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

NCAA recommendations call for bigger championship events

(AP) — Bigger brackets. Less bureaucracy. More benefits for athletes. The NCAA Division I transformation committee wrapped up months of work with a 22-page report released Tuesday that recommends a variety of changes at the top level of college sports, but only one is likely to catch the attention of the average fan.
chatsports.com

Plenty on the line tonight for both Bills and Bengals

The football world has but one game to watch tonight, and it’s the potentially-epic Monday Night Football showdown between the 12-3 Buffalo Bills and the 11-4 Cincinnati Bengals. The game features elite players on both sides of the ball, headlined by MVP-candidate quarterbacks Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, and will showcase two teams with excellent chances at representing the AFC in Super Bowl LVII.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

This realistic Bills scenario is Patriots' best hope for playoff spot

There's still a semi-realistic path for the New England Patriots making the playoffs, and it involves jumping on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon. That may seem counterintuitive, considering the Patriots need to beat the Bills in their Week 18 finale in order to reach the postseason. If they lose, they'll need to rely on the unlikely outcome of the Miami Dolphins losing to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cleveland Browns to sneak in.
BUFFALO, NY

