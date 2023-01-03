Swisher streak extended: JU Dolphins win 20th in a row at home over Jacksonville State

Jacksonville University had exactly 48 hours to put its debacle in Fort Myers in the rear-view mirror.

The memories were short as coach Jordan Mincy had hoped. Senior guard Jordan Davis scored 19 points on seven of 10 shooting (five of eight from beyond the 3-point arc) and sophomore guard Gyasi Powell added 12 points and five assists as the Dolphins beat Jacksonville State 62-46 on Monday, extending their home winning streak at Swisher Gym to 20 games.

JU (8-5, 1-1) has the seventh-longest active streak at home in the nation.

More importantly, the Dolphins shook off their 72-65 loss to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday, a game in which they blew an 18-point lead with less than 17 minutes left and failed to score in the final 4:38.

"We definitely wanted to lead from that last game," said Davis, who added seven rebounds and three assists. "You really just want to put it behind you but you want to learn from it."

It was the ninth time in 18 ASUN games under Mincy that the Dolphins have held an opponent to less than 60 points, and the fifth time they have limited a conference opponent to 50 or less points.

JU struggled offensively in the first half, especially when it scored only two points in the final 5:01 as the Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2) cut a 27-12 lead to 29-20 at halftime. But led by Davis and Powell, the Dolphins shot 57 percent in the second half, including six of 11 on 3-point shots.

The Dolphins built a 23-point lead at 60-37.

Mincy took the blame for FGCU rallying from a 48-31 deficit, the largest lead the Dolphins have surrendered since he took over last year.

"The teachable moment ... I've got to give my guys a chance," Mincy said. "I felt like I let them down. I have to do a better job of navigating the game, understanding the play calls, the time ... giving them an opportunity and putting them in the right position to score and not necessarily play so fast."

If Mincy was blaming himself, the players were also putting it on them. Mincy said by the time he got to the locker room at the Alico Arena, he heard senior guard Kevion Nolan giving his teammates an earful about how they could have avoided the loss.

"Kevion was very vocal," Mincy said. "He was telling the other seniors, 'this is our last go-around ... we've got a mission here.' I didn't say anything. These guys are coaching each other."

Davis said the Dolphins need to remember what makes their offense purr: ball movement.

"When we move the ball and play together, we're at our best," he said.