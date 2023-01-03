Professional rally car driver Ken Block reportedly killed in snowmobile accident

Ken Block. Photo Credit: EKSRX - Ken Block (USA), Wikimedia Commons.

According to a post on the official Hoonigan Industries Instagram page, professional rally car driver Ken Block has passed away after a snowmobiling accident that took place in Utah. Block, 55, had long been involved in the world of action sports. He was also the co-founder of DC Shoes.

In recent years, many of his Gymkhana series videos have gone viral on the Internet.

Published on Instagram at 7 PM mountain time, the post reports that Block died on January 2, including: "Ken was a visionary, a pioneer, and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

A post was made on Ken Block's Instagram 'story' about snowmobiling in Utah on the same day of his death. With an international group of fans, Block's Instagram page has more than seven million followers.

One of Block's most popular videos – with more than 40 million views on YouTube – was shot on the Pikes Peak Highway, located outside of Colorado Springs.

Additional details about what happened that led to Block's death have not been released at this time.

Block was a driver with Hoonigan Racing Division. He has competed in multiple X Games and rallycross championships.

Condolences go out to those impacted by his death.