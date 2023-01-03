ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff

According to ESPN Public Relations, 22.1 million viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. That’s the most-watched primetime College Football Playoff semifinal since the inaugural season in 2014, when the Buckeyes’ knocked off top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 42-35. It was also the fourth-most watched semifinal of the playoff era, which includes afternoon kickoffs.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Youthful poise to carry No. 25 Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma

So far, so good for Iowa State freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey. On Wednesday, Lipsey gets another new challenge as the No. 25 Cyclones (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) play their first conference road game, taking on Oklahoma at Norman, Okla. "If you were watching, you wouldn't know he was a...
Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 9-2 against the Rice Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bulldogs and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Louisiana Tech won both of their matches against the Owls last season (80-63 and 83-79) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Marshall 12-3; Georgia Southern 9-6 After a four-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. Marshall and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Thundering Herd will be stumbling in from a loss.
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills

Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati

Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Cent. Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 8-7; Cent. Arkansas 5-10 The Cent. Arkansas Bears won both of their matches against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last season (79-72 and 83-76) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Bears and Eastern Kentucky will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season

College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win

Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report

Burks was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Tennessee will release its final Week 18 injury report Thursday, at which point more clarity on Burks' status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars should arrive. If available for the showdown for the AFC South title, Burks will be catching passes once again from Joshua Dobbs, who will draw a second straight start after supplanting Malik Willis on the depth chart last week. In last week's loss to the Cowboys, Burks reeled in four of eight targets for 66 yards.
Cowboys' Matt Farniok: Set to return from IR in Week 18

Farniok (hamstring) will be designated to return from injured reserve Week 18 and is expected to begin practicing again Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports reports. Farniok landed on IR after he sustained a hamstring injury Week 7 versus Detroit. Once he is officially designated to return,...
