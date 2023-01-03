Read full article on original website
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Tailgating not allowed at SoFi Stadium for Georgia-TCU national championship game
Tailgating won't be allowed at SoFi Stadium on Monday leading into the national championship game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs.
College basketball rankings: Kansas State surges into Top 25 And 1 after upsetting Texas, extending win streak
After winning just 14 games last season and making a change in leadership, Kansas State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 this year in a poll of the league's 10 head head coaches. And KSU might still finish last. The Big 12 is ridiculous and capable of...
Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff
According to ESPN Public Relations, 22.1 million viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. That’s the most-watched primetime College Football Playoff semifinal since the inaugural season in 2014, when the Buckeyes’ knocked off top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 42-35. It was also the fourth-most watched semifinal of the playoff era, which includes afternoon kickoffs.
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
First Glance Look At The Notre Dame 2023 Football Schedule
With the 2022 season behind us let's take a first look at the Notre Dame football schedule for 2023
Youthful poise to carry No. 25 Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma
So far, so good for Iowa State freshman point guard Tamin Lipsey. On Wednesday, Lipsey gets another new challenge as the No. 25 Cyclones (10-2, 1-0 Big 12) play their first conference road game, taking on Oklahoma at Norman, Okla. "If you were watching, you wouldn't know he was a...
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
Rice vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 9-2 against the Rice Owls since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Bulldogs and Rice will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. Louisiana Tech won both of their matches against the Owls last season (80-63 and 83-79) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
Georgia Southern vs. Marshall: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Marshall 12-3; Georgia Southern 9-6 After a four-game homestand, the Marshall Thundering Herd will be on the road. Marshall and the Georgia Southern Eagles will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern will be strutting in after a win while the Thundering Herd will be stumbling in from a loss.
Xavier Rhodes: Let go by Bills
Buffalo waived Rhodes on Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Rhodes was once a standout cornerback, but now at 32 years old, he doesn't seem to have much left in the tank. He saw action in just two games this season, logging 68 snaps in total. Safety Jared Mayden will take Rhodes' spot on the roster.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Cent. Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 8-7; Cent. Arkansas 5-10 The Cent. Arkansas Bears won both of their matches against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last season (79-72 and 83-76) and are aiming for the same result on Thursday. The Bears and Eastern Kentucky will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET at Farris Center. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season
College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
Buccaneers' Julio Jones: Catches one pass in win
Jones caught one of two targets for 10 yards and carried the ball once for 13 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers. In his second game back from a knee injury that sidelined him in Week 15, Jones had another quiet day with just two total touches in the contest. The veteran wideout played just 22 of the Buccaneers' 78 offensive snaps Sunday, operating as the No. 4 receiver behind Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Russell Gage. It's clear Tampa Bay has been committed to limiting Jones' snaps in order to manage his lingering knee issues as the regular season comes to a close. If the 33-year-old can manage to see more playing time going forward, he'll look to bounce back in a Week 18 matchup against the Falcons.
How to watch Rutgers vs. Maryland: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Maryland Terrapins and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jersey Mike's Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with RU winning the first 70-59 on the road and Maryland taking the second 68-60.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Added to injury report
Burks was a limited participant at practice Wednesday due to a groin issue, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks practiced fully Tuesday, so his addition to the Titans' injury report Wednesday is noteworthy and could be indicative of an in-practice setback. Tennessee will release its final Week 18 injury report Thursday, at which point more clarity on Burks' status for Saturday's game against the Jaguars should arrive. If available for the showdown for the AFC South title, Burks will be catching passes once again from Joshua Dobbs, who will draw a second straight start after supplanting Malik Willis on the depth chart last week. In last week's loss to the Cowboys, Burks reeled in four of eight targets for 66 yards.
Cowboys' Matt Farniok: Set to return from IR in Week 18
Farniok (hamstring) will be designated to return from injured reserve Week 18 and is expected to begin practicing again Wednesday, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports reports. Farniok landed on IR after he sustained a hamstring injury Week 7 versus Detroit. Once he is officially designated to return,...
Bengals vs. Bills score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, analysis for 'Monday Night Football'
Buffalo and Cincinnati are still in the hunt for the top seed in the AFC. For the final game of Week 17, we've got a battle between two of the three AFC squads that are still in play for the No. 1 seed as the Cincinnati Bengals play host to the Buffalo Bills.
