Fort Myers, FL

FGCU women open ASUN title defense with commanding win over Liberty

By Dan DeLuca, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

The FGCU women’s basketball team started its quest for a seventh consecutive ASUN Conference title with a never-in-doubt 70-53 victory Monday over visiting Liberty at Alico Arena.

The Eagles (13-2, 1-0) led from wire-to-wire in winning their 14th consecutive conference opener. FGCU grabbed control of the game with a 12-2 run during a four-minute stretch in the first quarter, keyed by three consecutive 3-pointers, the last two by graduate guard Emma List, that put the Eagles up 16-4.

“I thought we started the game with really good pace and we were able to build a little bit of a lead,” FGCU coach Karl Smesko said. “We were getting some deflections, forcing some turnovers early.”

The Flames (6-6, 0-1), picked to finish second in the conference behind FGCU in the preseason coaches' poll, never managed to cut the deficit under double figures the rest of the way.

FGCU’s lead peaked at 27 points when graduate guard Sha Carter finished off a 3-point play to give the Eagles a 54-27 advantage with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

Four players scored in double figures for FGCU, led by Carter, who had 17 points to go along with three rebounds and three steals. List had a game-high eight assists for the Eagles, to go along with seven points and three steals.

Redshirt senior Mya Berkman, a 6-foot-3 center, led Liberty with 17 points.

Three takeaways from FGCU’s win:

Protecting the basketball key for the Eagles. FGCU committed a season-low six turnovers against Liberty. Meanwhile, the Eagles forced 16, including 10 steals, turning them into 13 points.

“I feel like we’ve been a little careless with the ball and we’ve turned it over more than we typically do,” said Smesko, whose team entered Monday averaging nearly 14 turnovers per game. “We’ve made a point of emphasis to clean up some of the turnovers. Today was a really great day to really take care of the ball and move the ball to open teammates and not try to force anything.”

Another strong effort from FGCU’s award-winning backcourt tandem. Alyza Winston and Tishara Morehouse both delivered solid performances in the win over Liberty, combining for 24 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the 3-point line, six rebounds and four assists. They also each picked up conference awards Monday with Winston earning her third ASUN Newcomer of the Week honor of the season and Morehouse her second conference Player of the Week nod. The two combined to average 31 points per game in wins over Brown and Mercer last week.

“They’re very skilled guards that can hit the 3, they can drive to the basket, get to the rim,” Smesko said. “Playing better defense, they’re really working on that end as well so that’s really helping us.”

Fast ASUN starts for Eagles continue. Monday’s win over Liberty marked FGCU’s 14th consecutive win in a conference season opener. The Eagles dropped their first two ASUN openers in consecutive seasons before embarking on their current streak. Since the 2018-19 season, FGCU is now 63-2 in regular season conference play with both losses coming at Alico Arena: 61-55 to North Alabama on Feb. 29, 2019, and 58-55 to Stetson on Feb. 12, 2022.

