ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville

A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park man killed in wrong-way crash on I-75

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orange Park man was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said a 22-year-old man, of Lake Park, Georgia, was in a car traveling...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

2 teens injured after early morning hit-and-run in Clay County; FHP looking for truck

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up truck it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two teens injured early Monday morning. FHP said a 17-year-old girl, of Keystone Heights, and a 19-year-old boy, of Jacksonville, were walking along SR-100 near Myrtle Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when a vehicle struck the teens and sped off.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy