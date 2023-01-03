Read full article on original website
Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators 2023 New Year’s Resolutions | Look back at predictions
Happy New Year’s Florida Gators fans! After a 6-7 2022 season, there is plenty of growth for the Gators football team. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters and Will Miles give their 2023 New Year’s resolutions for Florida. Also, the pair take...
Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators transfer DL Cam’Ron Jackson joins the show
The Florida Gators filled one of their biggest needs through the transfer portal by gaining the commitment of Memphis DL Cam’Ron Jackson. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. Jackson chats with David Waters on why he chose Florida and more. Want more Gators Breakdown?...
News4JAX boys basketball Super 6: Oakleaf, Paxon climb in post-Christmas rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Jan. 3. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (12-1, Class 3A) Notable...
16-year-old figure skater from Orange Park chases dream of becoming Olympian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Athena Roberts has big dreams of competing on Spain’s Olympic figure skating team, and the 16-year-old competitive figure skater from Orange Park is already well on her way. Roberts, who trains in Canada, competes on a figure skating team in Spain, where she just won...
Tornado Watch for areas north and west of Jacksonville
A Tornado Watch has been posted for all of Southeast Georgia and for Baker and Columbia counties in Florida until 2 pm. A line of strong storms will move into the area during the midday and afternoon hours. Some storms may be strong, with gusty winds, lightning, and an isolated tornado possible. Highs for today will be in the low 80s.
‘We want to be here to serve’: Feeding Northeast Florida expanding to bigger facility
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – According to Feeding Northeast Florida, 1 in 7 adults and 1 in 5 children in the area experience some level of food insecurity. Last year, the food bank distributed more than 27 million meals from 32 million pounds of food across the eight counties it serves.
Orange Park man killed in wrong-way crash on I-75
HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orange Park man was killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 in Hamilton County, according to a report released Wednesday by the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said a 22-year-old man, of Lake Park, Georgia, was in a car traveling...
Waffle House, cars hit by gunfire in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. – The Lake City Police Department is investigating after two vehicles and a Waffle House on SW Baya Avenue were struck by gunfire early Wednesday morning. People were in the Waffle House and inside one of the cars at the time of the shooting, police said, but nobody was injured.
Veteran Bradford County firefighter rings the bell year after cancer diagnosis
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been the ultimate fight for a Bradford County firefighter, and on Thursday — a year after his diagnosis — he successfully completed his treatment for cancer. Dozens of firefighters flooded the halls Wednesday at Baptist MD Anderson to congratulate Lieutenant Jason...
2 teens injured after early morning hit-and-run in Clay County; FHP looking for truck
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up truck it says was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left two teens injured early Monday morning. FHP said a 17-year-old girl, of Keystone Heights, and a 19-year-old boy, of Jacksonville, were walking along SR-100 near Myrtle Avenue around 5:00 a.m. when a vehicle struck the teens and sped off.
Troopers: Deadly New Year’s pileup in Columbia County involved 45+ people, 21 vehicles
The Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday that troopers continue to investigate a “chain reaction of collisions” early New Year’s Day in Columbia County that involved nearly two dozen vehicles and left three people dead. According to FHP, more than 45 people were involved in the incident, which...
Clay County 6-year-old sings with Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton, shares how Imagination Library helped her read braille
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Six-year-old Rosie from Clay County made national headlines back in November when she appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show and stole our hearts. Rosie is blind but was reading at three years old thanks, in part, to Braille books that were sent to her through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
