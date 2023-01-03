Read full article on original website
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After 65-64 Loss to Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball dropped its first game of the season on Monday night, losing to Rutgers 65-64 at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers fell to 13-1 on the season, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten play. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt Painter's...
Sports World Reacts To Massive College Basketball Upset
For the second season in a row, Rutgers has upset a Purdue team ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Scarlet Knights handed the Boilermakers their first loss of the season on Monday night, winning 65-64 at Mackey Arena on a late three-pointer by transfer guard Cam Spencer. Rutgers led by as many as 13 early in the second half before Purdue rallied to eventually take the lead.
PHOTO GALLERY: The Best Photos From Purdue's Game Against Rutgers
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — No. 1 Purdue basketball lost 65-64 to Rutgers on Monday night at Mackey Arena. The Scarlet Knights had three players score in double figures, and the Boilermakers were plagued by 13 turnovers. Rutgers senior guard Cam Spencer made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left...
Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter gives fiery press conference after Rutgers upsets No. 1 Boilermakers
Purdue basketball and head coach Matt Painter suffered their first of of the 2022-23 season Monday when they fell 65-64 to Rutgers. Cam Spencer hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final 14 seconds. "I thought our looks were pretty good. I thought the turnovers for us — it was those...
The greatest players in Purdue men's basketball history
The Purdue basketball program has made just two trips to the Final Four and played for one national championship but still does not have an NCAA title to boast about. That said, the Boilermakers program has produced some of the greatest players the college game has ever seen. Here is...
Drew Brees pitches Purdue to players currently in transfer portal
Drew Brees made a transfer portal pitch for Purdue on College GameDay. Brees is doing some recruiting for the Boilermakers as interim assistant HC. Before coaching a snap of the Citrus Bowl for Purdue, Brees is already making some recruiting pitches. Brees emphasized how good of a home Purdue is.
Deion Burks receives injury update following scary situation at Citrus Bowl
Deion Burks was reported to be moving all his extremities and has been discharged from the hospital on Monday night. Burks was carted off the field following a scary hit in the middle of the 4th quarter of the 2023 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Purdue announced on Twitter that Burks’ scans...
What Brian Brohm said after Purdue's lopsided loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl
Brian Brohm ended his time in West Lafayette with a massively lopsided 63-7 loss to LSU in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on Monday. Despite the loss, the interim head coach spoke positively of his team, and what lies ahead with incoming head coach Ryan Walters. Speaking to the media after the bowl game, Brohm stated “Coach Walters will inherit a program with a great group of guys.”
Tyler Trent’s younger brother to play football for Purdue
It’s certainly fitting that Carmel High School senior offensive lineman Ethan Trent will play for Purdue University. Ethan’s brother, Tyler Trent, drew national attention as a Purdue superfan who inspired the Boilermakers. Tyler died at age 20 on Jan. 1, 2019, from osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. “It...
Purdue at No. 1, Charleston ranked for 1st time in 20 years
Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season, while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving all...
Look: Paige Spiranac's Super Bowl Pick Is Going Viral
Paige Spiranac revealed some of her sports picks for 2023 in her latest video. One of those picks involved who will win the Super Bowl, which is set to take place next month. Unsurprisingly, she picked the Philadelphia Eagles, who are considered one of the top favorites right now, to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Four area teams ranked in NJWWA poll
Phillipsburg remains the top lehighvalleylive.com team in the second New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll of the season. The Stateliners, coming off a third-place finish at the Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic, stand at No. 10 in the poll (and the No. 3 public school). Warren Hills has moved up...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
2 charged with taking Purdue parking cash
Two men have been charged with conversion - and one of them also accused of lying to police - after accepting cash while parking cars on campus for a football game in November. Purdue moved to a cashless system last semester for all parking lots. A Purdue and an Indiana...
Former Indianapolis TV anchor files to run for Zionsville Mayor
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Indianapolis television journalist has thrown his name into the Zionsville Mayoral race. John Stehr, who retired from WTHR Channel 13 in 2019, announced in October he planned to run for mayor of Zionsville on the Republican ticket. On Wednesday, Stehr filed official candidate paperwork with the Boone County Clerk.
Noblesville man struck and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville is dead after he was struck while attempting to change a tire on Interstate 65 in Jasper County Wednesday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. on I-65 southbound near the 230 mile marker in Jasper County, just north […]
Lafayette Homicide Victim ID’d
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The victim in Sunday night’s homicide in Lafayette has been identified. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office says Anthony Holdbrook was found laying on the ground at North Seventh Street just before midnight. Holdbrook had been shot at least one time, says the coroner’s office.
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
