Ohio State football defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has entered the NCAA transfer portal for his final season of eligibility, The Dispatch confirmed Monday.

Jean-Baptiste, who spent five seasons with the program, has an additional year of eligibility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and would be a “super senior” at his next school. He had participated in Senior Day festivities before the Buckeyes’ final home game against Michigan in November.

Rotating at the defensive end spots this past fall, Jean-Baptiste saw his most productive stretch at Ohio State, finishing with 18 tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 13 games. His 3.5 sacks were tied for third on the team behind behind Mike Hall and Jack Sawyer.

In Saturday’s season-ending loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal, he had a half-sack when he brought down quarterback Stetson Bennett with fellow defensive end Zach Harrison in the third quarter.

The Buckeyes have several returning defensive ends with J.T. Tuimoloau and Sawyer, as well as Omari Abor, Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson, who were all freshmen in 2022.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.