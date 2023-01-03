ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greatest and Strangest Science of 2022

By Mike Szydlowski
Columbia Daily Tribune
Columbia Daily Tribune
 2 days ago
While we were all busy with life, another full year of science and innovation happened and most of us hardly even noticed. To catch you up, or at least give you something to talk about at the New Year’s Eve party, here is a recap of some of the greatest and strangest science of 2022.

Bullying an Asteroid

In September, NASA purposefully crashed a spacecraft, named DART, into an asteroid to see if it knocked the Asteroid off course. The $325 million refrigerator-sized spacecraft slammed into an asteroid 6.8 million miles from the Earth. DART crashed into the asteroid at 14,000 miles per hour and nudged the asteroid just the smallest amount. However, at 6.8 million miles away, a small nudge off course turns into a big miss if that asteroid was heading toward the Earth. We now know that we have a chance of saving the Earth from an incoming dangerous asteroid.

Making a Brain

Scientists in Australia were able to grow a small 800,000-cell brain in their lab that learned to play an old video game in just five minutes. The brain was created using STEM cells and a mouse embryo. They connected the tiny brain to the old Atari game called Pong using tiny electrodes. Within just a few minutes the brain learned how to play the game and go after the ball. Finally, we can produce brains that can help us with video games! In all seriousness though, this is a huge breakthrough in the artificial development of very complex human systems.

Deadliest Catch is a Discovery Channel Show where commercial fishermen compete to haul in the biggest Alaskan snow crab catch each season. The waters are dangerous and competition is fierce. Now, there is even a bigger problem. For reasons that scientists are still trying to figure out, the Alaskan snow crab population crashed by 90% in just two years. It is such a crisis that all Alaska snow crab fishing has been prohibited, which is a huge economic hit to that region. Scientists are not exactly sure why the sudden decrease occurred but point to climate change as the most likely culprit. Crabs require very cold water and the water has been warming in that region rapidly. This causes the crabs to consolidate into the coldest water available and then this causes them to run out of available food and starve. More research is needed but one thing is for sure, crab prices are going to go way up if you can find it at all.

Reversing Death

Scientists from Yale University were able to pump an experimental lab-created substance into animals that had been dead for an hour and the animal’s hearts started pumping again! To be fair, it was just the organs that started working again as the animal did not regain consciousness and start “living” again. However, this still may have huge implications to the future of health care. If this substance is further refined or studied, would hospitals be able to revive a person shortly after a deadly accident? Many sudden deaths occur because a person can not be treated in time. Would the future allow them to be brought back once they arrived at the hospital? This may worry some people though, look at Stephen King’s novel, Pet Cemetery. The pets came back but not quite the same!

Looking into the Past

One of the greatest accomplishments of 2022 was the James Webb Telescope. This device is allowing us to look way into the past life of our Universe. The telescope is currently viewing light and images from 13 billion years ago, way before the Earth existed. Even more, when scientists are done looking at these images, the telescope can be focused even more to look even further into time. This gets them closer and closer to when the Universe was first created. Who knows, some day we may even be able to watch the Big Bang, that scientists say likely started it all. Think about this for a minute – this telescope is allowing us to see images from 13 billion years ago. That is really something that most of us will have trouble comprehending.

Nuclear Fusion

Scientists at California’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced that after 70 years of work, they were able to produce the first fusion reaction that created more energy than was required to start it. This is the same process that powers the sun but until now, has been a puzzle for scientists. Fusion is when two nuclei from two elements are smashed together at such a force that they become one. The reaction releases an incredible amount of energy. For example, fusing together the hydrogens in just a glass of water would provide you with a lifetime’s worth of energy. While this could be a huge environment-saving energy source in the future, much work still has to be done to actually use that energy. Still, it’s a big deal!

We hope you all have a great New Year, and let’s hope 2023 brings in more great and strange science for us all to enjoy and benefit from.

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

TIME FOR A POP QUIZ

LAST WEEK'S POP QUIZ ANSWERS

How much money would have been saved if the Griswold home used LED lights instead of the old version of lights?

$8750 - $80 = $8670 would have been saved today.

Why is a saucer sled better than a sled with rails in fresh snow?

A saucer sled spreads your weight over a greater area so you do not sink in the snow.

What do houses have to keep the electrical wires from heating up to dangerous levels?

Houses have circuit breakers that shut everything off if too much electricity flows through them.

Why don’t movie sets just use real snow in their movies?

Most winter movies are filmed during the warm season or in areas that are always warm.

What are two past fake snows that turned out to be very dangerous?

Fluffed cotton and asbestos were once used for snow; and the first was a big fire hazard, and the second caused cancer.

Comments / 1

