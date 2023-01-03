ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing in a game

By James Doubek
WEKU
 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills football player Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills said.

On Twitter, the Bills said Hamlin's heartbeat was restored while on the field and that he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for "further testing and treatment." Hamlin had been sedated, the team said.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center is the region's only level one trauma center, and is the same facility that treated Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this season after he was sacked and suffered head and neck injuries during a game against the Bengals.

Hamlin's condition was announced after the NFL suspended Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals.

Football fans of both teams, meanwhile, began gathering at the UC Medical Center early Tuesday, holding a vigil for Hamlin.

In a statement from the NFL, league commissioner Roger Goodell said: "Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition."

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available," the NFL said.

"The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFL Players Association said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well being."

Hamlin, 24, collapsed in the first quarter after colliding with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After finishing a tackle on Higgins, Hamlin stood directly up and took a step forward before pausing and collapsing backwards.

Bills players signaled to the sidelines immediately for help from their training staff. Hamlin was down for some 10 minutes, with medical staff appearing to give Hamlin CPR before he was taken off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around him, both sides looking distraught. The Bills team gathered in a group prayer as he was taken away.

Tributes have poured in from NFL players – including Bills quarterback Josh Allen who tweeted, "Please pray for our brother." Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was seen at the hospital, as well.

UC hospital spokeswoman Amanda Nageleisen told NPR there was no information on Hamlin or the care he's receiving. It's also unclear when hospital officials may brief the media.

A date for resuming the game has not been announced.

Hamlin is in his second year in the NFL after being drafted in 2021 in the sixth round out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Margaret Everett
2d ago

attention all you prayer warriors out there let's all get together and pay for this young man Demar Hamlin

Reply
