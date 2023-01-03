Read full article on original website
The 5 best hotels in Nebbi, Uganda
Discover the best hotels in Nebbi, Northern Region including Gaf Apartments, Leosim Hotel Nebbi, Satellite One Hotel, Highway Motel, Leosim Hotel Nebbi. Located in the rural city of Nebbi, the accommodation is acceptable. The quality/price ratio is excellent compared to the European standards. Our room was small but clean. Luckily the weather was not hot, as the fan did not work. It was noisy during the night as the room looked out on the main road. Staff was very helpful when the room flooded due to a broken pipe. Laundry service was good, although not cheap. Overall it has been a nice stay in Nebbi.
Tafraoute Sidi Ali Hotels | Places to Stay in Tafraoute Sidi Ali
Discover the best hotels in Tafraoute Sidi Ali, Meknes-Tafilalet Region including Auberge Camping Tafraoute Montagnes, Riad Les Jardins de Tafraoute, Auberge Kem Kem - Hamada kemkem - Auberge familiale, Kasbah Maggaman, Auberge Hassi Fougani. 1. Auberge Camping Tafraoute Montagnes. No Street Tafraoute sidi ali province Errachidia, Tafraoute Sidi Ali 52475...
The best available hotels & places to stay near Cham Island
Discover the best hotels in Cham Island, Quang Nam Province including Lau Thu Homestay, Island Smiles Homestay, Homestay Bai Huong - Ngo Khanh, Sunbay Homestay, Hai Long homestay, Tam Hien Cu Lao Cham Homestay, Nhi Lo Home Stay, Truong Kep Homestay, Homestay Thu Trang, Tuan Thanh Homestay. 1. Lau Thu...
Nam Mau Hotels | Places to Stay in Nam Mau
Pac Ngoi Hamlet, Nam Mau Ward , Ba Be District, Nam Mau 96000 Vietnam. Minh Quang homestay - Serene Ba Be Set all worries aside, keep close to nature's heart.. If you have searched for the name Ba Be out of famed destinations in Vietnam, I am sure you must have a heart for simplicity, a deep gratitude for nature and a drive for adventure into the wilderness. Our home is an ethnic Tay family, located deep in the Pac Ngoi village of Ba Be National Park. Facing a soothing green rice terrace & surrounded by mountains, we offer every guest an oasis of peacefulness and authentic way of living. Welcome! The space Ba Be lake at Ba be National Park, Bac Kan Province is the biggest natural lake on VietNam. Belong to Tay ethnic minority, we are one of the most ancient residents of Vietnam. We run the homestay on our own common sense knowledge and a heart of hospitality though we can not speak proper English. We keep the utilities here back to basic so people can appreciate a minimal way of being. The rooms are hence kept simple but we assure it to be extremely clean with fresh linen. We are very sorry that there won't be much conveniences to be expected and guests often have to adapt to the grungy life in the wilderness with crickets and bugs being new friends at night. :-) All the people, trees and bugs here are very friendly and welcome you with our natural orchestra. What most of the guests love most about the homestay experience is home-cooked meal by mama-chef. The rice served in Minh Quang homestay’s meals are totally locally grown on the fields in front of the house. Nourished with fresh water from the natural lake, rice here is only produced one season per year, so it’s fresh and organic. We feel very grateful to this gift from nature and glad to share it with guests staying here. Sometimes, we serve “rau dớn”, which is a forest vegetable and grows much in wet places near rocks, easy to find and also helps to cure diseases. You can order vegetarian and we eat together like a family. Guest access We welcome you to take advantage of the open big balcony to adore early morning, practise yoga or simply compose yourself in the quiet serenity of nature. You can use the washing machine and ask us to help if needed. Other things to note This homestay is off the beaten road but when you make it there, it rewards a grand view of Ba Be Lake. The view is worth your journey as it brings you closer to nature. It is located at the end of an ethnic village (Tày community). As long as you find way to the gate of Ba Be National Lake and cross a small cable-stayed bridge, you are almost there. We do offer (1) boat trip tour to discover the whole National lake (2) kayaking renting for you to explore on your own (3) free guidance for primitive forest trekking, especially during butterfly seasons (4) cultural performance on your request. Our host is an instrument artist of "đàn tính". The world has many stringed lute instruments, no more so than East Asia, but the Đàn Tính is unique to the Tay ethnic minority in North Vietnam. Đàn Tính comprises a sound box made of the dried half of a gourd shell pierced with sound holes. It gives sweet, cozy and smooth sounds with marvelous fascination. All you have got to do is to decide to go, and the hardest part is already done.
"Away From The Tourist Traps, The Food Was Just Off The Charts": Gordon Ramsay Shared His Favorite 3 Countries To Visit For The Best Food
"I get to challenge my palate by traveling all over the world and finding the best locations."
Vathy Hotels | Places to Stay in Vathy
Discover the best hotels in Vathy, Samos, Northeast Aegean Islands including Mirini Hotel, Paradise Hotel, Aeolis Hotel, Aria Hotel, Virginia Hotel, Emily Hotel, Pension Dreams, Hotel Kriton, Dimitra, Samian Blue Seaside Hotel. 1. Mirini Hotel. Kallistratous str., Vathy 831 00 Greece. Excellent. 48%. Good. 25%. Satisfactory. 17%. Poor. 5%. Terrible.
Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes
Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
10 hotels in Burgersfort: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Burgersfort, Limpopo Province including Peermont Metcourt Thaba Moshate, Lapeng Guest Lodge, Kusile Guest House, Lepelle Lodge, Clifford's Lodge & Spa, Burgersfort Guesthouse, Bonamanzi Guest House, Kgakgamela Road Lodge, Motjatji B&B, Rufaro Luxury Lodge. 1. Peermont Metcourt Thaba Moshate. Erf 5369 Corner R37 and R555, Burgersfort...
Kamariotissa Hotels | Places to Stay in Kamariotissa
NIKI BEACH is located in Kamariotissa, 500 meters from the port of Samothrace and 10 meters from the beach. It has been in operation since 1982 and was fully renovated in 2007. It is a hotel on the island, certified by the Greek National Tourism Organization in 2010.NIKI BEACH is essentially located at the center of the island, offering to its guests the capability of easily exploring the island of the Kavirians. The visitor can wander through the narrow alleys of Chora, located 5 km away, a traditional protected settlement, with a particular color. It is imperative to visit the archaeological site, which is located at a 5km distance from the hotel. You may also walk on the mountain up to the Vathres (ponds) at 14 km, and also to Therma (hot springs). The ponds are natural pools, of a rare beauty, created by the waterfall. Furthermore, you can swim at the Pachia Ammos beach, which is the only sandy beach, located at a distance of 14km, at the south of the island.
Exclusive: This $45 Million Historic Villa in Italy Comes With Its Own Vineyard—and Restaurant
Want to make your Eurotrip more of a permanent staycation? Now, you can live la dolce vita from the comfort of your own idyllic Italian villa. When you’re ready to ditch your old digs—or just want to double down on a new one—a historic estate only 20 miles outside of Rome is awaiting its next owner. Perched on top of what used to be an ancient Etruscan village, this awe-inspiring villa spans 40 acres and offers picturesque views of the Mediterranean Sea. It includes an 11,100-square-foot main residence, two guest homes, plus a Sangiovese vineyard and a ton of other dreamy amenities. Although, nothing beats being...
The 10 best hotels in Oroklini, Cyprus
Discover the best hotels in Oroklini, Larnaca, Larnaka District including The Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection, Lebay Beach Hotel, Frixos Suites Hotel Apts, Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection, Sveltos Hotel, Lithos Antonis G Apartment Hotel, The Quality Lodge, BW Premier Collection, Villa Amour Cyprus, Lithos Studios, Palm Beach Hotel & Bungalows.
10 U.S. Restaurants Made This List of the World's 50 Best Pizzerias — Here's Where to Find Them
Don't worry, an Italian spot was named number one.
5 hotels in Gundlupet: Best hotel deals for 2023
Mysuru-Ooty Road Panjanahalli Village, Near Bandipur Wildlife Sanctuary, Gundlupet 571111 India. Located in Gundlupet, Bandipur, Nijaguna Resort and Spa is a perfect getaway for all those longing to witness the beauty of Nature. Far from the non-stop turmoil of city life it is a spot fit for every event – be it a trek to revive your body and mind or to revive the flares of your relationship or a family trip with children. This luxurious getaway guarantees you a much needed break in your life.
Top 10 hotels in Araras, Brazil
Discover the best hotels in Araras, Petropolis, State of Rio de Janeiro including Pousada Le Ange, Pousada das Araras, Pousada Riacho Doce, Fazenda das Videiras, Pousada Chacara Arace, Suites Flor- Hilda, Recanto Da Integracao Cama E Cafe, Sitio Em Secretario Itaipava Alma Gemea, Chico Verissimo Cama Cafe, Sitio Boas Novas.
7 hotels in Mar de Cobo: Best hotel deals for 2023
La comida es muy rica y abundante, la atención es genial y los precios muy economicos. Muy rico todo. Super recomendable. Hay separación de las mesas, alcohol en gel. Conviene reservar porque el lugar no es muy grande y se llena pronto. Saludos. Av. Manuel Cobo 454, Mar...
10 hotels in Mavrovouni: Best hotel deals for 2023
Discover the best hotels in Mavrovouni, Gytheio, Laconia Region, Peloponnese including Thirides Beach Resort, Kalypso Guesthouses, Margo Beach Hotel, Diamond Palace, Kallisto Studios, Cavo Grosso Bungalows, Chateau de Georges, Bello Horizonte Rooms & Apartments, Camping Gythion Bay, Land of Gods. 1. Thirides Beach Resort. 1st Beach of Mavrovouni, Mavrovouni, Gytheio...
The 10 best hotels in Norfolk County, Canada
Discover the best hotels in Norfolk County, Ontario including Best Western Little River Inn, Comfort Inn Simcoe, Travelodge Simcoe, Dover House Bed and Breakfast, Clonmel Castle, Comfort Inn Simcoe, Bayside Vacation Resort, Long Point Eco-Adventures, Culverdene House, Normandale Century Inn & Restaurant. 1. Best Western Little River Inn. 203 Queensway...
The 8 best hotels in Alcabideche, Portugal
Luxurious boutique styled villa with great natural garden, pool, sauna and spa, directly at the coastline of Praia do Guincho with fascinating ocean views. 5 beautiful double rooms and 1 Apartment (all with sea view), 2 living rooms, fireplace, pool table, fully equipped kitchen, WLAN, big wooden yoga deck with breathtaking views, private climbing rock, as well as lots of cozy places to relax.
Comox Valley Hotels | Places to Stay in Comox Valley
Discover the best hotels in Comox Valley, Vancouver Island, British Columbia including Old House Hotel & Spa, Bayview Hotel, Best Western The Westerly Hotel, Port Augusta Inn and Suites, Crown Isle Resort & Golf Community, Super 8 by Wyndham Courtenay, The Riding Fool Hostel, River Heights Motel, Comox Valley Inn, Super 8 by Wyndham Courtenay.
Top 5 hotels in Kostelec nad Orlici, Czech Republic
Kostelecka Lhota 40, Kostelec nad Orlici 517 41 Czech Republic. Nice and friendly hotel with good service at the reception. The dinner is very good and tasty. Wifi is free and good. Rooms are up to date and big enough, and clean. Breakfast could be better but enough. Podhorna 478,...
