Our apartments are located on the Presseggersee - in the Carnic region of Carinthia - half an hour's drive from the Italian border, in the sunny south of Austria. In the summer untroubled bathing is announced. Swimming, surfing, boating, paddle-boating - the lake with drinking water quality and pleasant temperature is perfect for the whole family. Hikers and climbers also come into their own: around the lake - the entire Gail valley - there are countless untouched piece of nature waiting to be discovered. The pleasant southern climate, acting under the influence of the nearby Adriatic and the Alps to the north protected for continued good weather. In winter you can reach the Nassfeld ski slope by car or by cost-free bus in 15 minutes.

2 DAYS AGO