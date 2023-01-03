Read full article on original website
Related
Video: James Harden And Joel Embiid “Fight” Over The Last-Second Shot Against The Pelicans
James Harden and Joel Embiid's hilarious fight during the final few seconds against the Pelicans.
NBA Analyst Believes Knicks Could Make Blockbuster Trade For LeBron James Using RJ Barrett And Picks
LeBron James could be headed to New York.
Steve Kerr gets brutally honest on his problem with Draymond Green’s ejection vs. Pistons
Chances are that Draymond Green’s ejection didn’t cost the Golden State Warriors their sixth straight win on Wednesday. Just because his team came back from a five-point deficit from the time Green was tossed, though, hardly means that Steve Kerr was any less frustrated by the circumstances of his second technical.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
‘He’s been trash’: Sixers star Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on Tyrese Maxey’s return from injury
Tyrese Maxey is finally back in the lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers following a lengthy injury absence. The 22-year-old ended up sitting out 18 games for the Sixers due to a left foot fracture. At this point, however, it is clear that Maxey is still dealing with a considerable amount of rust after being out for so long.
Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
Chris Paul Believes Carmelo Anthony Deserves To Retire On His Own Terms
Chris Paul believes Carmelo Anthony should be in the league.
VIDEO: Celtics’ Marcus Smart ejected, grabbed by Joe Mazzulla in fit of rage
Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart couldn’t hold back his frustration on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, leading to his second technical foul and ejection late in the third quarter. Making matters uglier, Smart had to be held back by Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla as he tried to...
This Mavericks Blockbuster 3-Team Trade Will Land Them Bradley Beal, While Knicks Get Kyle Kuzma
An NBA writer suggested a big 3-team trade involving the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Washington Wizards that would send Bradley Beal to Dallas.
Brooklyn Nets Owner Reacts To Kyrie Irving's Putback Dunk, And NBA Fans Immediately Gave Him A Reality Check: "This Will Cost You A Lot"
Joe Tsai gets a reality check from NBA fans after the Brooklyn Nets owner reacts to Kyrie Irving's monster dunk against the Spurs.
Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have taken care of business against the Toronto Raptors on the road, having led by 21, 90-69, with just a little over three minutes left in the game. But the Raptors, against all odds, stormed all the way back to force overtime following an incredible game-tying triple […] The post Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished
The Orlando Magic definitely drafted a future superstar when they selected Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero possesses a rare combination of ballhandling skill, scoring touch, and athleticism for a guy of his size (6’10, 250 lbs.). The Magic have drafted and traded for quality pieces in recent years, but Banchero […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
LeBron James Would Still Have More All-Time Points Than Kevin Durant If He Never Dunked Or Made A 3-Pointer
LeBron James has scored more points without using dunks and 3-pointers in his career than Kevin Durant has total points.
‘We’d all be mesmerized’: Gregg Popovich reveals how Kevin Durant left Team USA in awe
Gregg Popovich has coached a long list of legendary players during his 34-year NBA coaching career. Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker and Kawhi Leonard headline the list. That group grew tenfold after Popovich took over for Mike Krzyzewski as head coach of the U.S. men’s national team...
Steph Curry injury timetable gets massive update from Warriors
It’s been 21 days since Steph Curry last stepped on the floor and that’s when the Golden State Warriors superstar suffered a nasty shoulder injury. But, it appears he’s not far off returning to the fold for the defending champions. Bob Myers hopped on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Wednesday and said […] The post Steph Curry injury timetable gets massive update from Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater
The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the Detroit Pistons having won five straight games amid a timely eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to injury. But the Pistons, despite their 10-30 record, gave Klay Thompson and the Dubs everything they could handle, with Saddiq Bey finishing the job for Detroit […] The post Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Captain Klay Thompson is no George Clooney in The Perfect Storm
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night. After Klay Thompson hit a clutch three-pointer to tie the game up with one second remaining, Saddiq Bey responded with a buzzer-beating three to give Detroit the win, 122-119. On Wednesday, a powerful storm hit the Bay Area. Heavy wind […] The post Captain Klay Thompson is no George Clooney in The Perfect Storm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball
The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks
The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0