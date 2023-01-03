ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nets' Jacque Vaughn hasn't spoken to Ben Simmons about free throws or shooting the ball

NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn has been a breath of fresh air for the Nets after some moments of drama and turmoil. Since Vaughn took over for Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to this season, Brooklyn is 23-7 and is arguably the hottest team in the NBA right now. However, one thing that has yet to change, at least on a consistent basis, is guard Ben Simmons’ lack of shots and futility at the free-throw line.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks appear to have taken care of business against the Toronto Raptors on the road, having led by 21, 90-69, with just a little over three minutes left in the game. But the Raptors, against all odds, stormed all the way back to force overtime following an incredible game-tying triple […] The post Bobby Portis blown call leads to insane Raptors comeback vs. Bucks that shouldn’t have occurred appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished

The Orlando Magic definitely drafted a future superstar when they selected Paolo Banchero first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Banchero possesses a rare combination of ballhandling skill, scoring touch, and athleticism for a guy of his size (6’10, 250 lbs.). The Magic have drafted and traded for quality pieces in recent years, but Banchero […] The post Magic forward Paolo Banchero achieves rookie feat only Magic Johnson, Larry Bird accomplished appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Steph Curry injury timetable gets massive update from Warriors

It’s been 21 days since Steph Curry last stepped on the floor and that’s when the Golden State Warriors superstar suffered a nasty shoulder injury. But, it appears he’s not far off returning to the fold for the defending champions. Bob Myers hopped on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area on Wednesday and said […] The post Steph Curry injury timetable gets massive update from Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater

The Golden State Warriors entered their Wednesday night contest against the Detroit Pistons having won five straight games amid a timely eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to injury. But the Pistons, despite their 10-30 record, gave Klay Thompson and the Dubs everything they could handle, with Saddiq Bey finishing the job for Detroit […] The post Pistons forward Saddiq Bey sends Klay Thompson, Warriors home unhappy with ice-cold buzzer beater appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Captain Klay Thompson is no George Clooney in The Perfect Storm

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Detroit Pistons in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night. After Klay Thompson hit a clutch three-pointer to tie the game up with one second remaining, Saddiq Bey responded with a buzzer-beating three to give Detroit the win, 122-119. On Wednesday, a powerful storm hit the Bay Area. Heavy wind […] The post Captain Klay Thompson is no George Clooney in The Perfect Storm appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball

The Kansas State Wildcats woke up Tuesday ranked 65th nationally with an average of 75.6 points per game. They ended their night with way more than their season average, as they crushed No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin in a 116-103 victory. In the process, Kansas State basketball pulled off something that the college basketball […] The post Kansas State basketball stuns Texas with feat not seen before in college basketball appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MANHATTAN, KS
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have endured a ton of injury woes amid their five-game winning streak. In fact, not only have All-Stars Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins been out for a prolonged period, the Dubs also entered their Monday night game against the Atlanta Hawks missing crucial frontcourt pieces in JaMychal Green and Jonathan Kuminga, […] The post Draymond Green drops blunt take on huge Warriors burden in 2OT win over Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
214K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy