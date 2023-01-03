Pac Ngoi Hamlet, Nam Mau Ward , Ba Be District, Nam Mau 96000 Vietnam. Minh Quang homestay - Serene Ba Be Set all worries aside, keep close to nature's heart.. If you have searched for the name Ba Be out of famed destinations in Vietnam, I am sure you must have a heart for simplicity, a deep gratitude for nature and a drive for adventure into the wilderness. Our home is an ethnic Tay family, located deep in the Pac Ngoi village of Ba Be National Park. Facing a soothing green rice terrace & surrounded by mountains, we offer every guest an oasis of peacefulness and authentic way of living. Welcome! The space Ba Be lake at Ba be National Park, Bac Kan Province is the biggest natural lake on VietNam. Belong to Tay ethnic minority, we are one of the most ancient residents of Vietnam. We run the homestay on our own common sense knowledge and a heart of hospitality though we can not speak proper English. We keep the utilities here back to basic so people can appreciate a minimal way of being. The rooms are hence kept simple but we assure it to be extremely clean with fresh linen. We are very sorry that there won't be much conveniences to be expected and guests often have to adapt to the grungy life in the wilderness with crickets and bugs being new friends at night. :-) All the people, trees and bugs here are very friendly and welcome you with our natural orchestra. What most of the guests love most about the homestay experience is home-cooked meal by mama-chef. The rice served in Minh Quang homestay’s meals are totally locally grown on the fields in front of the house. Nourished with fresh water from the natural lake, rice here is only produced one season per year, so it’s fresh and organic. We feel very grateful to this gift from nature and glad to share it with guests staying here. Sometimes, we serve “rau dớn”, which is a forest vegetable and grows much in wet places near rocks, easy to find and also helps to cure diseases. You can order vegetarian and we eat together like a family. Guest access We welcome you to take advantage of the open big balcony to adore early morning, practise yoga or simply compose yourself in the quiet serenity of nature. You can use the washing machine and ask us to help if needed. Other things to note This homestay is off the beaten road but when you make it there, it rewards a grand view of Ba Be Lake. The view is worth your journey as it brings you closer to nature. It is located at the end of an ethnic village (Tày community). As long as you find way to the gate of Ba Be National Lake and cross a small cable-stayed bridge, you are almost there. We do offer (1) boat trip tour to discover the whole National lake (2) kayaking renting for you to explore on your own (3) free guidance for primitive forest trekking, especially during butterfly seasons (4) cultural performance on your request. Our host is an instrument artist of "đàn tính". The world has many stringed lute instruments, no more so than East Asia, but the Đàn Tính is unique to the Tay ethnic minority in North Vietnam. Đàn Tính comprises a sound box made of the dried half of a gourd shell pierced with sound holes. It gives sweet, cozy and smooth sounds with marvelous fascination. All you have got to do is to decide to go, and the hardest part is already done.

