ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Robbye Williams Lax

Robbye Williams Lax, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, January 1, 2023. Robbye was born June 5, 1938, in Springville, Tennessee, to the late Ham Patterson Williams and the late Mable Verena Evans Williams. She formerly owned and operated H.D. Lax Insurance Agency in Paris for many years with her...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Kenneth E. Byford, Sr.

Mr. Kenneth E. Byford, Sr., 84, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Manhattan, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at AHC – Paris. Mr. Byford was born Thursday, March 3, 1938, in Monee, Illinois to the late Herbert Byford and the late Laura Weber Byford. Mr. Byford served eight...
BUCHANAN, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023

Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
HARDIN, KY
radionwtn.com

Jim R. Young

Mr. Jim R. Young, 87, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away at AHC – Paris Monday, January 2, 2023. Mr. Young was born Monday, April 22, 1935, in Bardwell, Kentucky, to the late Paul Young and the late Geneva Wilson Young. Mr. Young was a longtime member and lay leader...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
WBBJ

West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

“Green Mountain” Plates No Longer Valid

County Clerks in Henry and Obion Counties are reminding everyone to check their license plates. The “Green Mountain” plates that have been in use in Tennessee for years are no longer valid after December 31, according to Henry County Clerk Donna Craig. Obion County Clerk Crystal Crain explained...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Shepherd’s Table To Resume Dine-In Meals

Paris, Tenn.–Shepherd’s Table, the community meal served at First Presbyterian Church in Paris, will resume serving congregate dine-in meals in the Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5. The church is located next to the Post Office in downtown Paris at 105 S. Market St....
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

The Goldens, Ronnie McDowell To Appear At KPAC

Paris, Tenn.–William Lee Golden and the Goldens with Special Guest Ronnie McDowell will appear at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 7. Tickets are available at KriderPAC.com. $69, $59, $49. Call Rhonda at Paris Civic Center 731-644-2517. Between 1965 and 1987, and again since December...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County

Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
STEWART COUNTY, TN
DogTime

Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home

Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
DYER, TN
radionwtn.com

Time For World’s Biggest Fish Fry Pageants, Sign-Ups

Paris, Tenn.–It’s that time again: Time for the World’s Biggest Fish Fry pageants. The pageants will be held January 21 and 22 at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris. Sign-ups are scheduled in-house at 880 Industrial Road in Paris from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. January...
PARIS, TN
WBBJ

First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
JACKSON, TN
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee

Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County

MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Eagle Tours Set At Reelfoot Lake Wildlife Refuge

Tiptonville, Tenn.–Eagle Tours are being held in January and February at the Reelfoot Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The tours are free and reservations must be made. They are given Wednesdays through Saturdays, two tours a day. When: January & February, Wednesdays through Saturdays. Two tours offered, 8:00 a.m. and...
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
radionwtn.com

Applications Still Being Accepted For Paris-Henry County Chamber Director

Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applications for the position of Executive Director, which has been vacant since the resignation of Travis McLeese in late October. Chamber President Justin Oliver told RadioNWTN this morning that the application process is still ongoing. He said several applications...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint

Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
TRENTON, TN
radionwtn.com

First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy