Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Robbye Williams Lax
Robbye Williams Lax, 84, of Paris, Tennessee, died Sunday, January 1, 2023. Robbye was born June 5, 1938, in Springville, Tennessee, to the late Ham Patterson Williams and the late Mable Verena Evans Williams. She formerly owned and operated H.D. Lax Insurance Agency in Paris for many years with her...
radionwtn.com
Kenneth E. Byford, Sr.
Mr. Kenneth E. Byford, Sr., 84, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Manhattan, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at AHC – Paris. Mr. Byford was born Thursday, March 3, 1938, in Monee, Illinois to the late Herbert Byford and the late Laura Weber Byford. Mr. Byford served eight...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 4, 2023
Wilma Carolyn Pace Johnson, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2022, at her residence in Hardin, Kentucky. Carolyn lived in Houston, Texas, for 28 years before moving back to her birthplace of Hardin, where she lived for 13 years. She was a member of University Church of Christ in Murray. After...
radionwtn.com
Jim R. Young
Mr. Jim R. Young, 87, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away at AHC – Paris Monday, January 2, 2023. Mr. Young was born Monday, April 22, 1935, in Bardwell, Kentucky, to the late Paul Young and the late Geneva Wilson Young. Mr. Young was a longtime member and lay leader...
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
radionwtn.com
“Green Mountain” Plates No Longer Valid
County Clerks in Henry and Obion Counties are reminding everyone to check their license plates. The “Green Mountain” plates that have been in use in Tennessee for years are no longer valid after December 31, according to Henry County Clerk Donna Craig. Obion County Clerk Crystal Crain explained...
radionwtn.com
Shepherd’s Table To Resume Dine-In Meals
Paris, Tenn.–Shepherd’s Table, the community meal served at First Presbyterian Church in Paris, will resume serving congregate dine-in meals in the Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5. The church is located next to the Post Office in downtown Paris at 105 S. Market St....
radionwtn.com
The Goldens, Ronnie McDowell To Appear At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–William Lee Golden and the Goldens with Special Guest Ronnie McDowell will appear at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 7. Tickets are available at KriderPAC.com. $69, $59, $49. Call Rhonda at Paris Civic Center 731-644-2517. Between 1965 and 1987, and again since December...
radionwtn.com
Henry Countians Face Multiple Charges In Stewart County
Dover, Tenn.–Three Henry Countians were arrested on multiple charges on New Year’s Eve in Stewart County. Arrested by the Stewart County Sheriff’s deputies were: Jesse Breaux, age 41, of Paris; Tonya Wallace, age 45 of Paris; and Michelle Armstong, age 48 of Springville. Breaux was charged with...
Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home
Dozens of neglected dogs were rescued from horrendous living conditions recently in northwestern Tennessee. 77 pups total were seized from a property that was quite literally rotting. Neglected Dogs Living in Squalor The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, was called upon, in partnership with the Dyer City Police Department, to rescue the dogs. […] The post Tennessee Police Find 77 Neglected Dogs Living in Abandoned Home appeared first on DogTime.
clarksvillenow.com
Italian restaurant Casa D’Italia opens in Clarksville, with lasagna, chicken parm and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – If you’re looking for authentic, traditional Italian cuisine but don’t have time for a trip to Italy, Casa D’Italia in Clarksville has got you covered. The new restaurant is now open at 1345 Fort Campbell Blvd., offering fresh Italian dishes. They...
radionwtn.com
Time For World’s Biggest Fish Fry Pageants, Sign-Ups
Paris, Tenn.–It’s that time again: Time for the World’s Biggest Fish Fry pageants. The pageants will be held January 21 and 22 at the Krider Performing Arts Center in Paris. Sign-ups are scheduled in-house at 880 Industrial Road in Paris from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. January...
WBBJ
First twins of 2023 born at Jackson general
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special delivery to rang in 2023 at a local hospital. The first twins of the new year at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital were born on Sunday. The twins names are Emree Kate, born at 9:45 a.m., and Oaklee Mae, born at 9:54 a.m. Both parents...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Tennessee
Kentucky Lake is the largest artificial lake in . In 1944, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) created it by constructing the Kentucky Dam near Gilbertsville, Kentucky, on the Tennessee River. The lake extends to Pickwick Dam near Pickwick, TN. These two Dams are about 184 miles apart, creating the vast...
WBBJ
Suspect leads authorities on search in Madison County
MADSION COUNTY, Tenn. — On Wednesday morning around 7:40, a tipster let us know about a large police presence near Cotton Grove Road in Madison County. We arrived on scene shortly after to find the sheriff’s department, state troopers and a helicopter in an active search. Our crews...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Tours Set At Reelfoot Lake Wildlife Refuge
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Eagle Tours are being held in January and February at the Reelfoot Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The tours are free and reservations must be made. They are given Wednesdays through Saturdays, two tours a day. When: January & February, Wednesdays through Saturdays. Two tours offered, 8:00 a.m. and...
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
radionwtn.com
Applications Still Being Accepted For Paris-Henry County Chamber Director
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applications for the position of Executive Director, which has been vacant since the resignation of Travis McLeese in late October. Chamber President Justin Oliver told RadioNWTN this morning that the application process is still ongoing. He said several applications...
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
Comments / 0